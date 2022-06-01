New homes on Beeston Park development to go on sale this year

How the new Dovecote Gardens site will be laid out between Old Catton and Spixworth - Credit: Orbit Homes

New homes for parts of the flagship estate on the Beeston Park development on the edge of the city will be finished this autumn.

The groundworks have started on the 225-home site off Buxton Road between Old Catton and Spixworth being developed by Orbit Homes.

Known as Dovecote Gardens, the first properties are expected to be completed in September this year and all the homes on the 19.3-acre site are expected to be finished at the beginning of 2026.

Calls are being made to make sure the correct infrastructure is built before people move into the two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Karen Vincent, who represents Old Catton on Broadland District Council for the Conservatives - Credit: Supplied by Karen Vincent

Karen Vincent, who represents Old Catton on Broadland District Council, for the Conservatives, said: "We need to ensure it delivers infrastructure improvements.

"New homes are a balancing act. They need to be the right type of housing. We are using our open green spaces for housing. That needs to be looked at carefully."

She added it was part of a big plan to develop the edge of the city as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan which includes 42,000 homes around the city.

The Beeston Park development will include 3,500 homes mostly between North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road.

A spokeswoman from Orbit Housing said it would build the first leg of the East West Link Road off Buxton Road, which will continue to the rest of the development.

Four roads off the link road will be used by people living on Dovecote Gardens, which will include 41 affordable rent homes and 44 shared ownership properties.

Sarah Vincent, Old Catton Parish Council, said there were concerns of traffic.

The Orbit Homes spokeswoman said: "We are providing a minimum of one hectare of on-site open space for the community. This will consist of a children’s play area, as well as informal green open spaces.

"There has been a contribution to the council for off-site formal recreation areas including sports facilities or allotments. We have produced a travel plan and provided financial contribution to ensure that research is undertaken to how best create a framework of options to encourage people to travel more sustainably and mitigate any traffic effects to the existing road networks."



