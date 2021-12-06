Pub's plans for expansion with launch of B&B offering

A city suburb pub is looking to expand into the bed and breakfast trade if its plans are given the green light.

Steve Carrigan, landlord of The Maids Head pub in Old Catton, hopes to convert a flat above the pub into bedrooms with en-suites for guests.

Mr Carrigan intends to convert three rooms - two bedrooms and a former lounge - into the shiny new suites, as well as retaining a fourth bedroom and study for personal use by the publican.

The bathrooms would be identical for each room with a toilet, basin and a sliding door shower.

Planning documents submitted to Broadland District Council state access to the B&B would be via the existing access to the flat above the pub.

A supporting statement by Mr Carrigan adds: "The pub is owned by Stonegate Group and I have their permission to go ahead with the alterations."

Stephen Coleman, Norfolk County Council's highways development management officer said he has no objection to the plans given the "acceptable levels of on-site car parking" and the location of the Spixworth Road pub.

Spixworth Road in Old Catton - Credit: Google Maps

The community pub dates back to the mid nineteenth century and is located next to a row of homes in the centre of the village with a large car park situated to the side of the pub.

It is well known for its live music every Friday and Saturday evenings from 9pm which covers a range of genres.

Kenneth Leggett MBE, district councillor for Old Catton, said: "I think there is room there and I would not say there is too much of a problem with the plans."

Kenneth Leggett MBE - Credit: Archant

The pub landlord was visited by building control who recommended the plasterboard of a cupboard under the stairs should be replaced with fireboard.

A wired smoke detector and alarm system runs throughout the pub, while the cold water supplies for the B&B rooms would be direct from the mains supply.

Hot water would be provided through an unvented hot water cylinder which would be located in a large cupboard with pipework running from it via the roof space.

The pub has been contacted for comment.