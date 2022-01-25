Road plunged into darkness after street light not fixed for two months

David Plummer, of Oulton Road, said that the path outside his home has been "pitch black" since the light stopped working back in November - Credit: Maya Derrick

An Old Catton local is demanding a street light outside home is fixed after being out of action for almost two months.

David Plummer has lived in Oulton Road for three years, and only has access to his front door via a footpath.

The retired police officer fears for the safety of his neighbours. And now he has turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It!' campaign to finally get it fixed.

"It's pitch black," the 73-year-old said.

David Plummer with the broken street light in Oulton Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

"I'm not a youngster anymore and all sorts of things can happen if you slip in bad weather. If I fell, nobody would see me and I can't see around the corner. But there's no other light down here at all."

The only other lights that line the road are away from the pedestrian walkways, which are turned off at midnight. After then, only houselights illuminate the walkway.

"It does worry me a little bit.

David Pummer has complained about the street light outside his home in Oulton Road, which has not been working for almost two months - Credit: Maya Derrick

"There's nobody around, even in daylight. They've all gone to work, with their families or inside their houses. Nobody would know if anything happened. I did report it in good time, I'd had enough with winter drawing in."

The light stopped working at the end of November last year and David alerted Norwich Residential Management (NRM) on December 12.

He then resubmitted the complaint on January 20 after no action was taken. Following an enquiry from the Evening News, NRM confirmed that works should be under way on January 26.

"We'll have to see what happens," David added. "I won't hold my breath."

Neighbours also shared David's concerns, including Marina Romanova, who lives opposite.

Oulton Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

"They've done nothing and it's been off for months. It makes it very dark. I have a child, and it's not safe at all. I can't see anything in the evening - I can't even get my key in the door.

"It definitely needs to be fixed. We've been waiting for weeks now, and nothing. And I don't think they're going to fix it. I don't have high hopes."

An NRM spokesman said: "Due to the height of the street light and health and safety regulations we've had to book a cherry picker to change the fitting, which is due to go ahead on January 26."