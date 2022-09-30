Deer Park campaigners ramp up battle with developer

A sunset over the Deer Park in Old Catton - Credit: Kathy Branson

A campaign group has stepped up its effort to protect a cherished green space from being turned into housing.

The Deer Park Action Group has launched a new website and online petition in its bid to prevent the Grade II* listed park from being built on.

It comes after property developer Lee Devlin purchased the Deer Park from the Buxton family in Old Catton in April.

The park - which is home to a variety of wildlife - has since been designated as an Asset of Community Value by Broadland District Council.

And now, the action group has sought to collect signatures online to drum up support for the park.

Kathy Branson, chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group, said: "People can find out more about our campaign, sign our online petition and also donate if they are able.

"We are seeking to raise money to access specialist planning support so that any objection to a planning application is as strong as possible.

Kathy Branson of Deer Park Action Group - Credit: Kathy Branson

"Essentially we are busy gathering all of the facts and figures we might need to contest any planning application."

The Deer Park in Old Catton - Credit: Ben Hardy

The park has national and historical significance because of its association with Anna Sewell’s famous novel Black Beauty.

Anna Sewell, originally from Great Yarmouth, lived directly opposite the Deer Park for 10 years.

She would have looked out of the window across to the park seeking inspiration for famous scenes in the book.

Members of the Deer Park Action Group attended the last parish council meeting where the Deer Park was discussed - Credit: Kathy Branson

Mrs Branson received a global response from countries such as the United States, Canada, Barbados and South Africa after she posted a picture of the Deer Park in the 'View From My Window' Facebook group.

"I was bowled over by the response to the post which 5,000 people have reacted to," she said.

"Black Beauty is a book which means so much to people across the world."

The new website and online petition has been designed and hosted by web designer Martyn Oakley of COG Media, who lives in Old Catton himself.

Deer Park Action Group - Credit: Cog Media

Richard Potter, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton, said: "The website evokes an amazing sense of community spirit and it makes me very proud to be a resident of Old Catton."

The new website and petition can be found at https://cattondeerpark.co.uk