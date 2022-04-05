Concerns over park being sold off for homes
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Peter Dent
A much-loved country park has been sold sparking fears it may be used for housing.
The Deer Park, which is located just off Spixworth Road in Old Catton, is home to a variety of wildlife including deer, foxes, owls and bats.
It has been confirmed that the Buxton family has sold the Deer Park to a mystery business.
But Harry Buxton, who oversaw the deal, doesn't believe it will be built on.
He said: "The Deer Park has been sold after I put it up for sale.
"People seem to think there will be building over it but I would be very surprised. That is not what the land is for."
Explaining why the family decided to sell the park, Mr Buxton added: "It is a potential liability and my family have no further interest as they live all over the country."
Andrew Buxton, one of the founding trustees of Catton Park who was born at Catton Hall, and parish council chairman Bradley Sabberton-Coe declined to comment on the future of the Deer Park.
Most Read
- 1 'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant
- 2 Firefighters tackle overnight city centre blaze for several hours
- 3 County lines dealer jailed for stabbing meant to strike fear into city
- 4 Person riding e-scooter seriously injured in crash with bus
- 5 Stroke survivor assaulted in city pub
- 6 Student's horror as faeces posted through window
- 7 John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub
- 8 New roundabout and crossing to be built at busy city junction
- 9 New dog bakery opens in Norwich serving 'doughnuts and waffles'
- 10 From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?
Mr Sabberton-Coe said the parish council was holding confidential discussions on the matter.
It comes after Andrew Buxton sold the nearby Catton Park to the parish council in March 2021.
There are currently no planning applications which have been submitted to Broadland District Council for the Deer Park.
District councillor Ken Leggett believes it is unlikely the park will be turned into housing.
He said: "The Deer Park and Buttercup Meadow are in a very respected conservation area in a very clearly defined area in the parish plan.
"I would not have thought there was much chance."
Fellow district councillor Richard Potter said: "There's no problem with the land being sold. That's the owner's prerogative but it's absolutely outrageous and unacceptable to consider that it could be used for housing.
"It's a beautiful green space that is greatly admired by the people of Old Catton and I will fight to protect it on their behalf."
A Facebook post in an Old Catton community page said: "We need to be ready to challenge any plans for development as Old Catton is supposed to be a village, not a suburb of Norwich and it needs its green spaces."
The parish council has been contacted.