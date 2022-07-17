NR7 emerging as property hotspot as city buyers and renters seek more space

St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew where there are many semi-detached homes from the 1930s-1950s - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Suburbs on the edge of the city are experiencing "a property regeneration" as demand is growing for more outside space since the Covid pandemic.

Ben Allman, owner and director of Ben Allman Estate and Letting Agents - Credit: Ben Allman Estate & Letting Agents

Ben Allman, director of Ben Allman Estate and Letting Agents, in Sprowston Road, Norwich, said Sprowston and Thorpe St Andrew were property hotspots for buyers and renters.

Other agents in the city have added that homes the NR7 area were becoming increasingly popular along with more rural areas including Coltishall, Horstead, Hethersett and Little Melton.

In May this year, the Evening News reported the asking price for Victorian terraces and semi-detached homes in NR2 had gone up 20pc over the last 18 months alongside a 15-20pc increase in prices over the same period across the suburbs.

Mr Allman, who has 10 years experience in the estate agent industry, said: "Rents are at an all time high in the UK and we are seeing big growth in rent and house prices in NR7.

"A three-bedroom house in Thorpe is now around £1,300 per month. When I started out in the industry rents in that area for that kind of home were £850. Rents seem to be off the chart.

"You are seeing more people move into 1960s houses in Sprowston and Thorpe.

"House prices have gone up in this area by 20pc over the last year.

"Sprowston is popular with families and younger people. It seems to be a regeneration area because there are a lot of people who have died or gone into care.

"Gardens have become important after Covid and more working from home has changed what people are looking for."

The Sprowston town sign - Credit: Archant copyright 2011

He added a lot of investors were buying in NR7.

Leon Ramsden, operations manager for Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Ber Street, Norwich - Credit: Pymm and Co Estate Agents

Leon Ramsden, operations manager for Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Ber Street, said three-bedroom semi-detached homes built between the 1930s and 1950s in the Constitution Hill and St Clements Hill area were desirable because of the space.

Mr Ramsden said buyers "wanted to escape terraced homes" and were not afraid of doing work.

Billy Bradford, Eaton branch manager for Winkworth Estate Agents - Credit: Winkworth Estate Agents

Billy Bradford, manager of Winkworth Estate Agents in Eaton, which mainly sells in NR2 and NR4 areas, said: "We are selling to people who don't have to be in London anymore and can work from home."



















