Seven young city folk on their struggles to get on the housing ladder

Anna Roberts, 21, lives with her parents while she and her boyfriend work out a plan of buying their own place - Credit: Maya Derrick

For young people, getting on the housing ladder is harder than it has ever been. We spoke to some, in Norwich city centre, to hear their experiences and get their views.





Grace Courtney-Tucker, 25

"Those making a business from buying and renting properties are hijacking the market.

Rob Foxton and Grace Courtney-Tucker fear that high-quality housing has been "hijacked" - Credit: Maya Derrick

"We need more affordable housing - housing that people can actually afford.

"Even if I could buy a house, I'd have to rent out a room because I couldn't afford it on my own.

"If I was saving for a deposit now, I'd have to move back in with my parents at 25."





Rob Foxton, 21

"I fear nothing can be done to help people like me on to the housing ladder."

The sales executive added: "And even when somewhere is cheap, it's really bad quality.

"You can't get anywhere as a single person."





Poppy, 31

"I brought my first flat on July 1. It was a struggle.

31-year-old Poppy compromised on the quality of her first flat so she could get on the housing ladder - Credit: Maya Derrick

"It's a horrible 80s ex-council flat. I compromised so I could own my own home.

"It would be handy if there was a lower deposit amount for first-time buyers that didn't apply only to newbuilds."





Anna Roberts, 21

"It's so difficult to save. It's ridiculous."

She is living with her parents while she and her boyfriend work out a plan on how they can buy their own home.

"I'm worried that older people have poached homes meant for our generation."





Megan Jollie, 25

"I bought my first home in Thorpe three years ago after being left money by family.

"There would have been absolutely no way of affording it on my own.

Megan Jollie, 25, fears that friends in Norwich's chances of becoming homeowners is scarce, even with a boom of new houses - Credit: Maya Derrick

"There's not enough being done to help people get on the housing ladder.

"People can't afford to put deposits aside."



Caitlin Brown, 23

"I feel there's not enough conversation about the buying process and how to actually get on to the housing ladder.

Caitlin Brown and Paul White feel not enough is done to educate people on the house-buying process - Credit: Maya Derrick

"It feels like a stab in the dark and that you're taking other people's advice."

The client services manager rents with boyfriend Paul, a digital marketing assistant, and they hope to own their own home one day.





Paul White, 24

"Loans or special rates for first-time buyers would help. Even if it's a small amount and the government was able to match it to a certain amount - that would make such a difference.

"People having second homes and buying to let is taking up space.

"I hate the idea of second homes building 'property empires' and then all the properties do is sit empty instead of providing housing for the community that they couldn't afford otherwise.

"We couldn't afford to buy on our own."