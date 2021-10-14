Mum terrified for son's health after warning of asbestos in her home

Published: 7:00 AM October 14, 2021

Emily Eastman, pictured with her son Jacob Stone, who's home has flooded causing mould. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A mum living in NR1 is terrified for her four-year-old son's health having watched mould spread through her home.

Emily Eastman, who lives in Carlton Gardens, has had to send her little boy Jacob to live with his dad for fear that he will get seriously ill.

And now, the housing association which owns her home has informed her it could be infested with asbestos.

The 24-year-old said: “I feel like a bad mum, my son is constantly ill with chest infections, so I've had to make the tough decision and take him to live with his dad.

Damp walls and mould in Emily Eastman's airing cupboard caused by flooding. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Until this whole thing is sorted out, I can’t risk his health anymore, it just isn’t fair.”

Ms Eastman said she is "frustrated" by how long Broadland Housing Association has taken to respond to the crisis.

The issues began with the shower flooding her home, leaving the floor ruined.

As a result damp and mould then began to creep through her NR1 home.

“I don’t even dare open the door to our airing cupboard anymore in case I expose us to something.

Damp walls and mould in Emily Eastman's airing cupboard caused by flooding. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“All our Christmas decorations were in there, they’ve all had to be thrown away," she said.

She claims that her landlord made promises to redress the issue but never arrived for inspections.

The association has since apologised to Ms Eastman.

Flooding has ruined the bathroom floor in Emily Eastman's home which is now stained and lifting up. - Credit: Danielle Booden

She said: “I’ve been here for one year and four months and it’s been a problem since day one.”

And her panic has increased this week having been informed by Broadland Housing Association that the problem could be asbestos and she may have to move into a hotel.

She said: “My son's birthday is coming up, and we are so close to Halloween and Christmas, it’s just getting to be too much.”

Flooding at Emily Eastman's home has ruined everything that was in her airing cupboard. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Emily Eastman, pictured with her son Jacob Stone, who's home has flooded causing mould. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A spokeswoman from Broadland Housing Association said: "We apologise to Sophie, it has taken longer than we would have liked.

"We are waiting for a day to test for the asbestos, and plan to do the test and hopefully replace her shower with a bath at the same time.

"We will put Sophie in suitable housing throughout the test and work being done, and we will keep her up to date."

Renters' health at risk

The health of one in six renters in the east of England, including Norfolk and Suffolk, is being harmed by the state of their homes, according to research by Shelter.

The charity’s YouGov poll reveals that 17pc of renters say their home has harmed their health.

Within that figure, one of the most common problems includes damp and mould (22pc of renters)

Shelter’s chief executive, Polly Neate, said: “The cost of poor housing in the east of England is spilling out into overwhelmed GP surgeries, mental health services and hours lost from work.

"Housing secretary [Michael Gove] must get a grip on the housing crisis and tackle a major cause of ill health."

A spokeswoman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "Everybody deserves to live in a decent and safe home - that's why we're cracking down on rogue landlords and have given councils robust enforcement tools, including fines of up to £30,000 and banning orders."