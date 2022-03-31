Ukraine refugee schemes a 'minefield', Norwich folk say

Subscriber Exclusive

Mark Pauley at his home in Branford Road Norwich, where he is offering a room for Ukrainian refugees - Credit: Denise Bradley

City folk and charities in Norwich are calling for more action from the government to make it easier for people to offer homes to Ukrainian refugees.

The UK has granted just 2,700 visas as part of the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme in the two weeks since its launch according to the latest figures. Around 28,300 applications have been received.

People fleeing Ukraine must declare a sponsor during the application process. Those wishing to house refugees then have to be paired up.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.