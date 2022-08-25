Fears birds are dying 'unnecessary and unpleasant' deaths due to net

Birds are dying in netting at student lets in Surrey Street, passers-by have warned - Credit: Chris Pearson

Commuters have raised concerns that birds are dying "unpleasant deaths" after apparently becoming trapped in netting near a student accommodation block.

The netting is above Crown Place in Surrey Street near the bus station.

Passers-by say they often spot limp birds lying on the netting.

Collegiate, which owns the building, said the netting is not designed to catch birds.

Chris Pearson, who commutes into Norwich from Dereham, first spotted a handful of deceased birds in July.

A pigeon caught in the netting located in Surrey Street - Credit: Chris Pearson

The 59-year-old retired railway driver said: "I've seen four birds dead as a result of the unnecessary netting.

"The last two birds were caught in the netting during the heatwave.

"It would've been an unpleasant and unnecessary death.

"I see no purpose in this kind of netting.

Chris Pearson, 59, from Dereham - Credit: Chris Pearson

"There must be more effective ways of deterring the birds in a harmless way.

"Imagine if one of the endangered Peregrine Falcons at the cathedral got caught.

"The net needs to come down."

A spokeswoman for Collegiate said: "We've been made aware of concerns surrounding the netting at our Norwich Crown Place development in Surrey Street.

"The netting on the building has not been designed to trap birds.

"We'll be working with the site team to endeavour that the building remains a safe environment for all and invite the RSPCA to do an inspection should they wish to."

The netting is between two buildings in Surrey Street opposite the bus station - Credit: Chris Pearson

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, said: "The responsibility is definitely on the building owners to free the birds.

"They are allowing unnecessary suffering to the entangled birds by not acting to save them."

The wildlife boffin continued: "There should be a process in place to return and help any trapped birds.

"There are a multitude of methods to keep birds off buildings but netting has never been without its risks to wildlife.

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue. - Credit: Archant

"This is now an animal welfare issue as it appears the birds are not being actively rescued.

"Pigeons, gulls, starlings and all manner of smaller birds run the real risk of becoming trapped.

"Other birds may also be snared if they spot a trapped bird - thinking it's an easy meal.

"The owners of the building need to act now to resolve this matter."