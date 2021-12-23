Street name study shows Norwich is second most festive place in UK

Norwich is the second most festive city in the UK according to a Royal Mail address study - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme/The Norwich Society

Norwich is well-placed for celebrating the Christmas period in style with its vast range of festive place names ranging from Frost Close to Angel Road.

New research from the Royal Mail’s postcode address file shows Norwich is the second most festive in the UK behind only London.

It has a total of 540 Christmas-related street and house names with London having 681. York is behind Norwich in third with 487.

Among the festive-related names across the city are Holly Lane in Horsford, Chestnut Close in Costessey and Angel Road next to Waterloo Park.

Norwich has the second highest number of festive names in the UK - Credit: Archant

There are also 368 festively-named homes in Norwich, which is second highest behind York in the UK.

Among the Christmas addresses in the Fine City are Winter House and Frost Close.

King Street, which can be found across the bridge from Riverside in Norwich, is by far the most popular festive-linked street name in the UK, with 1,617 roads going by this name.

King Street in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

The Norwich Society has written a report on street names in the city, and encourages the development and preservation of features of interest in Norwich.

Vanessa Trevelyan, chairwoman of Norwich Society’s publicity and events committee, said: "Street names are very important to convey the character of a city.

"Some of those in Norwich have obvious connotations. For example Rampant Horse Street where a horse fair used to be held, or Theatre Street.

"Others need some explanation and Norwich is lucky to have a range of plaques commemorating past people and also explaining the origins of key street names."

Vanessa Trevelyan. Photo: The Norwich Society - Credit: The Norwich Society

Christmas traditions - including roasting chestnuts, holly decorations and jingle bells – have all inspired many a moniker for an address.

Steve Rooney, head of Royal Mail’s address management unit, said: “The magic of the festive season clearly extends beyond the month of December, as so many Christmas customs and traditions feature in the names of our streets and houses.

"Street and house names reflect our heritage and our primary interests.”

Norwich Society has produced a complete list of plaques and street names in the city on its website which can be found by searching www.thenorwichsociety.org.uk.