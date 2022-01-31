Beware Norwich's 'notorious' tiles amid high winds, say city roofers

Jason Arnup of JA Roofing Services says Norwich's "notorious" tiles can cause problems during windy weather. - Credit: JA Roofing Services/Jason Arnup

High winds sweeping through the city has prompted a warning from roofers to city folk to keep an eye on the skies, as tiles in Norwich are "notorious" for flying off.

And during winds of 22mph this week workers say they have been "overwhelmed" with calls reporting crumbling roofs.

One man tasked with repairing the damage in the aftermath of Storm Malik is Jason Arnup of NR3-based JA Roofing Services.

He said he is hoping to see demand calm soon but isn't sure when that will be.

Jason Arnup, who hopes issues with Norwich's roofs will calm down soon. - Credit: Jason Arnup/JA Roofing Services

Mr Arnup said: "I'm definitely seeing more call-outs, it's becoming a bit of a problem to be honest.

"The main issue is tiles blowing off the roof on older houses and it's the same issues we see year after year whatever storm we get.

"Early signs of issues are tiles moving and blowing about.

Jason Arnup of JA Roofing Services in action. - Credit: Jason Arnup/JA Roofing Services

"Tiles in Norwich are notorious for it due to the types of homes they're on and the age of the buildings.

"If you need to replace all the tiles then you can be looking at thousands, so people need to keep an eye out for problems."

At JC Roofing based in Norwich's Northumberland Street, Jacob Chambers has only seen a small upturn in calls, adding fast-changing temperatures were more likely to wreak havoc than wind in his opinion.

He said: "The busiest time is between November and April with rain and varying temperatures.

"The conditions cause roofs to expand and contract causing cracking - especially if work hasn't been done correctly.

"Most people don't realise their roof is cracking. The worst issues are usually things you can't see."

While most are happy to help fix falling tiles for a fair price, Alan Bunn of Bunn Roofing in Reepham Road warned of scammers looking to exploit homeowners.

Often these scammers often to replace tiles which were perfectly fine to begin with.

Mr Bunn said: "People have to beware of rip-offs. People go round looking up and saying tiles need replacing when they don't and then charging £200 - it's especially common after a big gale or storm."



