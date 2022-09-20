Fears former shoe factory site will be 'forgotten' after apartments refused

The empty plot in Mousehold Lane which used to house the Start-Rite factory - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A property guru is rejigging previously refused retirement apartment plans to prevent an "eyesore" plot being left to gather dust.

Housing 21, which specialises in building retirement and extra care living complexes, bid to Norwich City Council to build a block of 45 affordable apartments for people over 55 off Mousehold Lane, near Sprowston and Mousehold Heath.

The brownfield site was once used by shoe company Start-Rite and is behind a 79-bed care home which is being built and will be run by Avery Healthcare.

Councillors rejected the plans in May this year because the complex over 0.3 hectares represented a "significantly high density of development which fails to positively respond to the density and character of the surrounding suburban area and constraints of the site".

They feared it would "appear over-dominant within and outside the boundaries of the site".

They added the car parking arrangements as well as routes for people on foot and on a bike "were not welcoming or safe".

Geoff Reynolds, property development manager for Housing 21, said: "We will redesign it to get the housing consent. We have scaled it back.

"I feel frustrated but we are working with the local planning authority and making as much progress as we can.

"The site has been redundant and an eyesore for a number of years and people are keen to get it developed. The dangers are that once the care home is developed the site behind will become out of sight, out of mind.

"We are keen to reach a successful conclusion and develop a site which has been vacant and neglected.

"The dwellings will all be for affordable rent and provide modern, spacious, energy efficient housing for older people in Norwich while also potentially freeing up larger family accommodation.

He warned: "We are getting to the point where we are using too much of our resources on the project and need to move on. It is difficult with rising costs."

Paul Kendrick, Labour city councillor for Catton Grove ward, said: "I'm sure some compromise can be made between the council and developer.

"There is no doubt about it being developed because it is earmarked for housing land."

