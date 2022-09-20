Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Fears former shoe factory site will be 'forgotten' after apartments refused

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:30 PM September 20, 2022
The plot off Mousehold Lane, Norwich, where building work for a care home has already started

The empty plot in Mousehold Lane which used to house the Start-Rite factory - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A property guru is rejigging previously refused retirement apartment plans to prevent an "eyesore" plot being left to gather dust.

Housing 21, which specialises in building retirement and extra care living complexes, bid to Norwich City Council to build a block of 45 affordable apartments for people over 55 off Mousehold Lane, near Sprowston and Mousehold Heath.

How the three-storey retirement apartment block would look off Mousehold Lane in Norwich

The original Housing 21 plans for the retirement apartment block off Mousehold Lane in Norwich where were refused by Norwich City Council - Credit: Housing 21

The brownfield site was once used by shoe company Start-Rite and is behind a 79-bed care home which is being built and will be run by Avery Healthcare.

Councillors rejected the plans in May this year because the complex over 0.3 hectares represented a "significantly high density of development which fails to positively respond to the density and character of the surrounding suburban area and constraints of the site".

They feared it would "appear over-dominant within and outside the boundaries of the site".

They added the car parking arrangements as well as routes for people on foot and on a bike "were not welcoming or safe".

Geoff Reynolds, property development manager for Housing 21, said: "We will redesign it to get the housing consent. We have scaled it back.

"I feel frustrated but we are working with the local planning authority and making as much progress as we can.

Most Read

  1. 1 All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside
  2. 2 Plea for enforcement to end 'nightmare' parking battle
  3. 3 Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000
  1. 4 Norwich fish and chip shop named one of UK's best
  2. 5 Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field
  3. 6 City landlord shuts pub to attend Queen's funeral
  4. 7 Craft fair cancellation leads to confusion over refund policy
  5. 8 Brunch trader announced for Norwich's new street food hall
  6. 9 Tickets now on sale for Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks display
  7. 10 All the exciting changes happening at Chantry Place shopping centre

"The site has been redundant and an eyesore for a number of years and people are keen to get it developed. The dangers are that once the care home is developed the site behind will become out of sight, out of mind.

"We are keen to reach a successful conclusion and develop a site which has been vacant and neglected.

"The dwellings will all be for affordable rent and provide modern, spacious, energy efficient housing for older people in Norwich while also potentially freeing up larger family accommodation.

He warned: "We are getting to the point where we are using too much of our resources on the project and need to move on. It is difficult with rising costs."

County councillor Steve Morphew and city councillor Paul Kendrick, both for Catton Grove Ward, at th

Paul Kendrick, Labour city councillor for Catton Grove ward in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Paul Kendrick, Labour city councillor for Catton Grove ward, said: "I'm sure some compromise can be made between the council and developer.

"There is no doubt about it being developed because it is earmarked for housing land."

The city council was approached for comment.


Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Prima Rosa tea room in Salhouse has announced plans to close after seven years

Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
New 20mph / 20 MPH / 20 miles per hour speed limits introduced on several roads in Norwich. Speed gu

20mph speed limit imposed on city outskirts rat-run

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill

Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon