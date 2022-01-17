DON'T try this at home: Professional cleaner on 'hacks' to stay clear of

Emily Gibbs of Sparkle Norwich shares her inside tips on how to keep homes spick and span - Credit: Sparkle Norwich/PA

A cleaning guru has warned homeowners against some of the viral 'hacks' sweeping the internet - saying many don't work and others could pose health risks.

Platforms like TikTok are garnering tens of millions of views for cleaning videos.

But having dished out her secrets on how to keep on top of household chores, guru Emily Gibbs of Sparkle Norwich said many need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Emily Gibbs is the director at Sparkle Norwich and feels she can help and support anyone to keep on top of their cleaning. - Credit: Emily gibbs/ Sparkle Norwich

She said: "Never mix any chemicals.

"The pretty colours you see from people mixing cleaning products online is actually a chemical reaction which creates a gas that can be very harmful when breathed in.

"A lot of people also mix products with boiling water so that the steam produced leaves a lovely smell around the house, forgetting that it’s actually a disinfectant and not meant to be inhaled."

Emily added that there are some cleaning jobs which should always be left to the professionals - like the internal components of the oven.

She said: "Box cleaners may look like they do an amazing job but the chemicals will actual corrode the screws, plates and other internal elements as well as leave a coating on the surface which is not only dangerous, but also will cost you a lot more money to get fixed in the long run."

She also urged caution on carpet cleaners, explaining: "Some machines are powerful in applying the water and solution to any stains or marks but that water then soaks through to the underlay and will sit there to make the carpet go damp and smelly."

She added: "Limescale and hard water marks in bathrooms - and the water is especially hard in Norwich - will lead people to try a whole concoction of cleaning products to try and sort it themselves.

"They dangerously mix chemicals and sometimes even corrode the taps and plugs in the process.

"East Anglia is the hard water hub of the UK so it’s really tough to keep on top of, but call in the professionals for a deep clean to bring everything up to a nice standard."

Emily's easy cleaning hacks that actually work

- Scrunch up tin foil and place in the dishwasher under tarnished stainless steel pans before running a cycle

- Use ketchup to make tarnished silver sparkle

- Lift candle wax on carpets by running an iron over it, with brown paper sandwiched between

- Rub baby oil on stainless steel with a microfiber cloth to remove smears and marks

- Place half a bowl of water with half a lemon in the microwave and put on full power for 5 minutes before leaving to rest. The dirt will then wipe away

- Use tumble dryer sheets to dust. They’re anti-static so keep dust at bay for longer

- Place a tub of bicarb in the fridge to absorb smells. Make sure it’s kept away from food, and ensure any food in the fridge is in sealed shut