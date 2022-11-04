Phone line restored for 94-year-old after 10 days of worry

A Cringleford pensioner was left without a landline for 10 days. Pictured inset is her daughter, Pauline Woodbridge - Credit: Pauline Woodbridge/Google Street View

The daughter of a 94-year-old woman left without a landline or access to her careline for 10 days has shared her relief after the connection was restored.

The Cringleford widow was cut off from her loved ones and feared for her safety - as she doesn't have a mobile phone - after her landline broke more than a week ago.

But on Thursday, November 3 a damaged section of cable was repaired and the connection restored to the Colney Lane home by Openreach.

Her daughter Pauline Woodbridge, 64, who lives in Carmarthen, Wales said: "We're both so relieved. I slept easy after I found out.

"It's been 10 days of being anxious about what could have happened. You don't want to think about the worst but you can't help it.

"I kept just telling her to be careful every time somebody went around to check on her."

Pauline added that she has since bought her mother a mobile and will give it to her on a visit to Norfolk next week.