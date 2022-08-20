Pensioner left with freezer full of rotting food after electrical work

A pensioner says her freezer was left unplugged by workers during routine electrical work - Credit: Francis Redwood

A pensioner's home has been left in a "rank" state after workmen left her freezer unplugged during routine electrical work.

Ann Turner who lives in Jex Road with her son George recently had the electrics in their house re-wired.

Mrs Turner, 70, said: "We had some people from Foster Property Maintenance come round on June 27.

"They were sub-contracted by Norwich City Council.

Ann Turner's home has been left in a "rank" state. - Credit: Francis Redwood

"The last day, June 30, they turned off and unplugged everything for a couple of hours to do the last few checks.

"They said everything had been plugged back in and was all working."

However on July 8 Ann's son noticed there was a "nasty stench" coming from upstairs.

Ann added: "We have a spare freezer upstairs.

"It's where I keep any food I can't fit in my main freezer downstairs in the kitchen.

"I have two because I try to always get deals at the shops to save money.

Ann Turner, 70-years-old, who lives in Jex Road - Credit: Francis Redwood

"I went upstairs and noticed the freezer was unplugged."

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: "We are sorry that this problem has occurred and will work with our contractor to determine the cause.

"We will be in contact with the resident directly to get this resolved."

The disgusted tenant added: "When I opened the freezer the stench was unbelievable.

"It was full of food - now all gone off - it was rank.

"I had to rip up part of the carpet because there was blood and water from the meat which had seeped into it."

The freezer, carpet, and food was all ruined - Credit: Francis Redwood

The mum-of-one continued she had not been offered any compensation for the problems because she had discovered the issue too late.

She explained: "I don't use the upstairs freezer unless I need to - which is why I only noticed later on.

"They seemed to imply it was my fault.

"Why would I want to waste food at a time like this?"

The former shoemaker added: "I get £118 a week to live on and my son has cerebral palsy.

"We haven't got a lot of money to lose."