Bald hedgehogs who 'can't protect themselves' searching for a home

Hedgehogs that are not fit to be released into the wild due to not being able to protect themselves are looking for secure city gardens to move into - Credit: PACT animal sanctuary

Droves of poorly hedgehogs are looking for a safe home in the city where they can go to recover.

PACT Animal Sanctuary is appealing for secure gardens for bald and scarred hogs who are not yet able to be released into the wild.

The hedgehogs are a mixture of juveniles and adults.

Some of the hedgehogs have scar tissue which means they are unable to roll into a ball - which is imperative for a hedgehog's survival in the wild - Credit: PACT animal sanctuary

Charley Leske, who is the social media creator and a foster carer for Hingham-based PACT, said: “Their new homes need to be as wild as possible – the hogs are not pets.”

The spikey critters are unable to go into the wild for a range of reasons, she explained: “Both male hedgehogs have scar tissue which stops them from being able to curl properly.

One of the hedgehogs is bald so is unable to protect itself - Credit: PACT animal sanctuary

“Not being able to curl means that they are unable to protect themselves – they are then at risk of being attacked by predators such as badgers.

“Another one of our hedgehogs has a bald head meaning he doesn’t have his spikes to protect his head – and another has scar tissue around its neck.”

The new carers will only need to interact with the hedgehogs when feeding them – which they will be required to do daily.

They will also be asked to keep an eye on the hogs to ensure they remain healthy.

Charley said: “A perfect garden for the hog will be wilder such as having long grass in some areas, leaves and bushes to hide in.

"The sanctuary staff are also hopeful that the hog's new garden will have a wooden hedgehog house for them to settle in over the winter.”

The hog’s new home also needs to be walled with no gaps that would enable them to escape - including having a gate that goes to the ground.

Charley added: “The new home will also not be able to have dogs – just in case of any encounters in the garden.

“The ideal person will be a wildlife lover who has a wildlife-friendly garden with no predators.”

In the wild hedgehogs live to around five years old so the carer will need to be committed to them.

Have you got the perfect home for a hog?

People living in the city and surrounding areas who think they fit the bill to become the perfect hedgehog home should express interest by emailing wildlife@pactsanctuary.org.

The email should include name, phone, email and address.

A photo of the garden should also be attached.

This will help the sanctuary staff in assessing the garden to get the most suitable home and carer for the hedgehogs to live out their days.

Carers will also be required to cover the cost of daily food for their new garden guests.

The hogs require one meal a day in the evening, ideally consisting of a meaty cat food in order to keep the hedgehogs fit and healthy.