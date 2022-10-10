Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off

Annie Reilly has been left in pain after her power was switched off for almost 24 hours - Credit: Annie Reilly

A woman suffering with horrific back pain was left without power all day after she claims her energy company erroneously switched off her electricity.

Annie Reilly, a 56-year-old mum of three from NR3 topped her account with £20 on Tuesday October, 4 – however, the money didn’t appear on her account.

At 11am on Wednesday the power in Ms Reilly’s Beaconsfield Road home was switched off.

Having tried to contact her supplier, Scottish Power, multiple times, she was unsuccessful in getting hold of someone.

Ms Reilly was unable to turn her heating on as it requires electricity. - Credit: PA

Ms Reilly, who lives alone, said: “My power did not come back on until Wednesday morning so I couldn’t have a shower overnight and all of my freezer defrosted.

"I buy loads of freezer food and it was absolutely full - I don't know how much it was worth but I lost it all. I had nothing to eat."

Ms Reilly was in such a desperate situation a neighbour offered to trail an extension lead into her home - but it wasn't long enough to get through the garden.

She was also in a great deal of pain as she has two herniated discs and three bulging discs in her lower back which causes chronic and severe sciatica.

She said: “I feel really frustrated and stressed – I kept nipping in to boil a pit of water on the gas hob for hot drinks.

“I couldn’t even keep warm which is important for my back. My heating is gas but I need the electricity to turn it on.”

To keep her condition under control Ms Reilly uses a lot of hot and cold therapy daily but she was unable to do that because her ice packs defrosted and she could not put the bean bag in her microwave.

She said: “I am currently having a flare up which I believe has been brought on by stress and not being able to use my home remedies – which means I have extreme pain in my lower back.”

A sciatica flares up also means Ms Reilly’s foot doesn’t work properly which she said leaves her feeling “deflated and useless.”

Ms Reilly's power came back on Wednesday and Scottish Power has agreed to reimburse the food she lost, she added.

However, Ms Reilly added: “I wouldn’t be in this position if someone answered their emergency line.”

Scottish Power has been approached for comment.