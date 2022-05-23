Single mum resorts to sleeping in her car due to 'unlivable' flat
- Credit: Rianne Collins
A single mum is so desperate to get out of her Mile Cross flat she has resorted to sleeping in her car some nights in a bid to feel safer.
Often Rianne Collins, 27, is woken with a start in the dead of night to people banging on the windows of her home.
The mum, who lives in her council flat with daughter Molly, was hailed a hero when she rescued a stabbed teen she found on her doorstep.
But since then she has lived in fear and developed trichotillomania - a condition which sees her pull her hair out - and has begged the city council to move.
Rianne, who works in hospitality, said her anxiety has gone up a level following the launch of a murder investigation nearby.
She said: "This just isn't an area I want to be in with my little girl - the flat feels unlivable.
"I feel like I'm constantly looking over my shoulder and sometimes I just sleep in my car to get away from this area.
"I've slept in my car three times now - it's just so noisy around here and then people bang on my windows all the time."
She continued: “When I walk around I have my hands in my pockets ready to grab my keys.”
And she is doing everything in her power to keep her child Molly, two, out of suburb: "I try and get out of here as often as we can - going to friends' houses further away or out to the beach.
"If I want to take her to the park we go to Bowthorpe instead."
She added: "I stopped going to the parks near where we live because I see drug paraphernalia - it happened on two different occasions. It's terrifying because I'm worried Molly is going to pick them up.
"I wouldn't move out of Norwich because I need to be here for work and close to family to help with Molly - but I've got to get out of Mile Cross."
Norwich City Council have been approached for comment.