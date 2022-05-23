Single mum resorts to sleeping in her car due to 'unlivable' flat

Rianne Collins wants to move so she can feel safer as people keep her up at night banging on her windows - Credit: Rianne Collins

A single mum is so desperate to get out of her Mile Cross flat she has resorted to sleeping in her car some nights in a bid to feel safer.

Often Rianne Collins, 27, is woken with a start in the dead of night to people banging on the windows of her home.

The mum, who lives in her council flat with daughter Molly, was hailed a hero when she rescued a stabbed teen she found on her doorstep.

But since then she has lived in fear and developed trichotillomania - a condition which sees her pull her hair out - and has begged the city council to move.

Rianne, who works in hospitality, said her anxiety has gone up a level following the launch of a murder investigation nearby.

Rianne Collins, 27, from Mile Cross is begging the council to move her and two-year-old daughter Molly - Credit: Rianne Collins

She said: "This just isn't an area I want to be in with my little girl - the flat feels unlivable.

"I feel like I'm constantly looking over my shoulder and sometimes I just sleep in my car to get away from this area.

"I've slept in my car three times now - it's just so noisy around here and then people bang on my windows all the time."

She continued: “When I walk around I have my hands in my pockets ready to grab my keys.”

And she is doing everything in her power to keep her child Molly, two, out of suburb: "I try and get out of here as often as we can - going to friends' houses further away or out to the beach.

"If I want to take her to the park we go to Bowthorpe instead."

Rianne has slept in her car to avoid the noise from people banging on the windows of her home. - Credit: Rianne Collins

She added: "I stopped going to the parks near where we live because I see drug paraphernalia - it happened on two different occasions. It's terrifying because I'm worried Molly is going to pick them up.

"I wouldn't move out of Norwich because I need to be here for work and close to family to help with Molly - but I've got to get out of Mile Cross."

Norwich City Council have been approached for comment.