Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Single mum resorts to sleeping in her car due to 'unlivable' flat

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:12 AM May 23, 2022
Updated: 12:56 PM May 23, 2022
Rianne Collins wants to move so she can feel safer and will not let her daughter attend school in the area. 

Rianne Collins wants to move so she can feel safer as people keep her up at night banging on her windows - Credit: Rianne Collins

A single mum is so desperate to get out of her Mile Cross flat she has resorted to sleeping in her car some nights in a bid to feel safer.

Often Rianne Collins, 27, is woken with a start in the dead of night to people banging on the windows of her home.

The mum, who lives in her council flat with daughter Molly, was hailed a hero when she rescued a stabbed teen she found on her doorstep.

But since then she has lived in fear and developed trichotillomania - a condition which sees her pull her hair out - and has begged the city council to move.

Rianne, who works in hospitality, said her anxiety has gone up a level following the launch of a murder investigation nearby.

Rianne Collins, 27, from Mile Cross has found needles outside while playing with her two year old daughter. 

Rianne Collins, 27, from Mile Cross is begging the council to move her and two-year-old daughter Molly - Credit: Rianne Collins

She said: "This just isn't an area I want to be in with my little girl - the flat feels unlivable. 

"I feel like I'm constantly looking over my shoulder and sometimes I just sleep in my car to get away from this area.

"I've slept in my car three times now - it's just so noisy around here and then people bang on my windows all the time."

She continued: “When I walk around I have my hands in my pockets ready to grab my keys.” 

And she is doing everything in her power to keep her child Molly, two, out of suburb: "I try and get out of here as often as we can - going to friends' houses further away or out to the beach.

Most Read

  1. 1 Riverside pub undergoes £80k refurb in time for summer
  2. 2 City burger joint takes beef off the menu
  3. 3 Drivers bemused as underwear strewn across pedestrian crossing
  1. 4 Everything you need to know about the Sweet Briar Road closure
  2. 5 11 reasons why Norwich is the best city
  3. 6 Watch: A handful of protesters gather as City thumped on last day of season
  4. 7 Why NR3 is being dubbed the 'new Shoreditch'
  5. 8 Major changes coming to the sale of domestic fuels
  6. 9 More cameras could be on way to fine law-breaking Norfolk motorists
  7. 10 Sewage seeps through floorboards and blocks sinks in apartment block

"If I want to take her to the park we go to Bowthorpe instead."

Rianne has slept in her car to avoid the noise from the flat above her and the people banging on the windows of her home.

Rianne has slept in her car to avoid the noise from people banging on the windows of her home. - Credit: Rianne Collins

She added: "I stopped going to the parks near where we live because I see drug paraphernalia - it happened on two different occasions. It's terrifying because I'm worried Molly is going to pick them up.

"I wouldn't move out of Norwich because I need to be here for work and close to family to help with Molly - but I've got to get out of Mile Cross."

Norwich City Council have been approached for comment.  

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Punters enjoying the beer garden at the Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery in Muspole Street.

Norwich cocktail bar and restaurant relaunches with new name and menu

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich fans celebrate their side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, N

Supporters' fears that Spurs game at Carrow Road may turn nasty

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The new Tesco Express store in London Street is close to completion 

Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Owner Barclay Gray with the battered birthday treats that will be available over October half term at Lucy's Fish and Chips. 

Food and Drink

The top 7 fish and chip shops in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon