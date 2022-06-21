Pensioner stuck in hospital due to blocked loo at home

Sheila Scrivener cannot go home following a fall which saw her admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) because her toilet is blocked - Credit: Carl Richardson

A dementia patient has been unable to return home following a stint in hospital due to the fact her toilet has been left blocked for more than a week.

Sheila Scrivener, 78, suffers with dementia and has carers visit her at her Vale Green home in NR3 up to three times a day.

Eleven days ago it was reported that Sheila’s toilet was blocked.

Angela Richardson, 62 from Sprowston is Sheila's sister-in-law.

Sheila’s sister-in-law Angela Richardson, 62 from Sprowston, began reporting the incident to Norwich City Council.

And when Sheila had a fall last week the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said she couldn't be discharged into a home without working facilities.

Angela said: “It’s inhumane to be left without a toilet.

"We have tried to sort it ourselves but we can’t seem to shift it and no one has been out to check it.”

Angela said she and 65-year-old husband Carl, who is Sheila's brother, have been left to sort the issue alone.

Angela said: “Sheila has dementia and limited mobility so she can’t really do it herself . We don’t know what anyone is expecting her to do.”

Sheila's carers go into her home three times a day to administer medication, heat a microwave meal and help her with getting cleaned and showered.

She also has a housekeeper go in a few times in the week.

After offers from Angela and Carl the council said it couldn't enter the property to fix the issue without Sheila being there.

Carl Richardson, 65 from Sprowston is Sheila's brother

Angela added: "But the hospital says they can't discharge her unless she has a safe place to return to - one with a working toilet.

“I have tried to talk to the council about this so many times but the automated phone service always says to call back later.

“She is elderly and unwell so I feel like she should be a priority.”

Desperate to get it fixed, Angela turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign, which aims to fix people's issues across the city.

Angela said: “We are hoping to find Sheila a home soon so she can get round-the-clock care as she has so many falls these days.

“But for now we want her to at least have a working toilet.”