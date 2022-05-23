Sorted! Man can ditch bucket after leaking ceiling fixed

After three months of waiting Raymond Stoker's leak has been fixed. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man who was fed up with clambering over a bucket every time he wanted to cross his kitchen has seen the problem finally fixed.

Raymond Stoker has lived in his Horns Lane flat for 27 years but had been plagued by the leak for three months.

The city pensioner was worried that he was going to trip over the bucket which he had to put down to catch the drips.

He turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign for help - which seeks to fix problems for folk across the city.

Raymond Stoker is worried about the hazards which the leaks present in his home. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And just a day after the story went out the issue was fixed.

The 68-year-old said: “Once we were sure everything was dry my mate from a few doors down came over and painted the ceiling for me.

“Touch wood it all seems find now.”

Raymond said the leak was caused by a pipe above the ceiling that had not been tightened.

He said: “The plumber knew this was the problem straight away.

“It took him longer to explain it than it did to do the job.”