Mum forced to move son out due to mould

A city centre mum has been forced to send her four-year-old son to live elsewhere after mould spread throughout her home.

And now she has been told large quantities of asbestos will also need to be removed to ensure the property is safe long term.

Emily Eastman, who lives in Carlton Gardens, has taken the heart-breaking decision to send her little boy Jacob to live with his dad to ensure he doesn't get ill.

She contacted this newspaper last month to complain about the mould and since then the issue has got worse. But Emily has been assured the problems will be sorted thanks to the Evening News.

The mould has now spread to son Jacob Stone's room. Emily fears for his health. - Credit: Emily Eastman

She said “I’ve had lots of people come and inspect my property since I last spoke to the Evening News.

“It has since been confirmed I have asbestos in my flat.

"The mould in my home has spread dramatically, reaching both mine and my sons' rooms”.

Despite cleaning her door very often, the mould just keeps coming back. - Credit: Emily Eastman

Emily said when one of the work men came to inspect her flat they were disgusted with what she had been left to live in.

She said: “I am worried. My little one’s birthday is just 10 days before Christmas and I have just started a new job but I have no idea where we will get moved to.”

A spokesman for Broadland Housing said: “All repairs will be done before Christmas.

"This includes tackling the damp issues by fitting new and more effective extractor fans in both the bathroom and the kitchen a new radiator in the airing cupboard and fitting vents into the cupboard to allow it to breath.

The mould has recently began to spread into Emily's room. - Credit: Emily Eastman

“A new bathroom will be fitted as soon as the asbestos is removed.”

They said the asbestos is safe in its current state.

“The new bathroom will be fitted around Emily and her family's needs and will be fully decorated in the colours Emily picks,” the spokesman added.

Emily Eastman, pictured with her son Jacob Stone, who's home has flooded causing mould. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Once this is complete, they plan to carry out a full deep clean in Emily’s flat.

They even plan to replace Emily’s damaged floor and have promised to discuss compensation.

Emily added: "I wouldn't have been able to get these results without the help of the Evening News."