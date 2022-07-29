'I waited for my own home for three years, I finally feel at ease'

Reece Snow has been waiting months to move in to his new accommodation, delayed by Norwich City Council - Credit: Reece Snow/Google Street View

After facing months of delays and unexplained holdbacks, 22-year-old Reece Snow finally has seen his wish come true.

Reece moved to Norwich five years ago and has been living at YMCA Norfolk's Throckmorton Yard, off Magdalen Street, for the last three years.

In February he was allocated a property of his own in Godric Place by Norwich City Council and was told he would move in within the next month - but at the end of June he was still waiting.

Reece Snow, 22, was told in February that he would be able to move into his new place within a month - and is still yet to move - Credit: Reece Snow

The issue holding Reece back from moving into new digs was that the property required a new front door.

And while he waited, Reece stayed at Throckmorton Yard, which has 22 rooms in seven shared YMCA houses.

But thankfully Reece's move was hurried along after speaking to the Evening News and he moved into his new home two weeks ago.

Reece Snow, 22, has been living at YMCA Norfolk's Throcknmorton Yard for three years - Credit: Google Street View

Now settled, Reece said: "I feel a lot less stressed.

"At my old place I was anxious all the time and so depressed. With this new place, I'm still those things but I'm more at ease because I'm in my own space.

"I'm speechless, to be honest. A good kind of speechless.

"I've lived here now for just over two weeks and I've settled in.

"Talking to the papers did hurry it along. If I didn't speak to the Evening News I probably wouldn't be in this new place yet.

"I'd still be waiting.

"This is the start of a new chapter for me."

Now he's settled into his new accommodation, Reece can move forward in his gender reassignment journey with a solid base where he is comfortable and feels at home.

"I've now got one less thing to worry about," he said.

"It was worth the wait, it was worth the hassle."

Reece's new flat, on the city outskirts, will mean he is closer to his aunt and grandmother - something he said would be a massive improvement to his quality of life.