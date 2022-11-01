City man converts Vauxhall car so he can live in it instead of paying rent

Gareth Ward is currently prepping his Vauxhall Zafira so that he can move into it as a more affordable way to live - Credit: Gareth Ward

A healthcare worker has made the decision to convert his Vauxhall Zafira into his home so he can move out of his flat in the suburbs.

In March, Gareth Ward was faced with living in his car after he was unable to find an affordable home.

Having secured a property in Catton however, he quickly realised it wasn't the end of his troubles.

The 48-year-old said he hasn't been able to keep his head above water amid the cost of living crisis and will instead be joining an online movement where people opt to live in their cars or vans.

The healthcare worker said: “Unfortunately I been unwell and had to take some time off work.

“Due it this I am in debt but I was struggling to keep on top of all the bills anyway.”

Gareth said he has made the choice to avoid getting into further debt and is instead hoping to save some money.

“I can save and travel when I am off work without the weight of rent, heating and water bills,” Gareth said.

He will be taking out a gym membership so he can shower and added he has a kettle in his car so if he can't get to the gym, he can still wash himself.

Gareth has started prepping the back so it has a bed and space for storage - he will also get a roof rack and strong glass to make it comfortable and safe - Credit: Gareth Ward

He added: “On my own I earn just over £1,000 monthly.

“Rent is £800 for a one-bed flat. Tax is more than one hundred, food is going up and then I have my car to keep.

“It feels as though it is almost - if not actually - impossible to live this way.”

Gareth is currently prepping his 2007-reg Vauxhall to move into in the very near future.

He added he has fitted a series of batteries for electric items and plans to use laundrettes for his washing.

He added with his savings he hopes to afford take away meals and easy-prep meals.

He said: “I am doing this just as much for my mental health and I will have money for myself.”