'I'm considering living on a boat because houses are so expensive'

A man is considering living on the Wensum instead of on land in a bid to ease the strain in the cost of living crisis.

Nick South, 59, spent 13 years living on a boat at Thorpe Island in Norwich but moved five years ago due to medical reasons.

The former local representative for the Residential Boat Owner's Association said he'd never discount moving back to his beloved 27ft boat due to the quietness and being surrounded by nature - as well as the fact it's cheaper.

He said: “I could certainly live on a boat cheaper than I could live in a flat - though I was fortunate that I could do a lot of the maintenance myself.”

Household bills are also considerably cheaper, he added.

The wedding DJ said: “I would only use two bottles of gas a year which at the time was £50, electricity is also cheaper because you have next to nothing to run from it.”

The biggest cost is coal and wood in the winter, though he explained: “Even then it was a lot cheaper than heating a house as it's such a small space to heat - I would always be nice and toasty looking out at the snow.”

Renting mooring is also a lot cheaper than renting a property in the city, the Horsham St Faith man added.

However the outlay to get a liveable boat can be very costly.

He said: “You need around £30k to buy something which is liveable and to be truly cost effective you need to learn to do your own maintenance.”

And living on the water is not for everyone, he added: “Once you learn to live on a boat you can do everything you can do in a house it’s just much harder work.”

Though Nick said the thing that people find the hardest is getting a mooring that allows you to live on a boat.

He continued: “It really is a young person's game as you have to get in a dinghy to get across to the moorings.

"It's also difficult to move back because I couldn't get registered with a doctor and had a poor credit score from essentially living off grid."



