'It's not true': Folk slam theory Norwich is unhappy place to live

City folk have thrown out the theory that Norwich is one of the unhappiest places in Norfolk to live.

People living in the Fine City are sceptical about the Office for National Statistics' (ONS) findings in the Annual Population Survey.

The report ranked Norwich 335th for happiness and 322nd for life satisfaction out 377 local authorities across the nation.

In Norfolk, that means it falls behind the likes of Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Broadland.

Elsewhere in East Anglia it also ranks behind the likes of Uttlesford and Babergh.

But out and about in Norwich the notion was met with bewilderment.

Paul Wiley, 58, from Costessey has lived in the area his whole life, and said: “The people are friendly, it’s a pretty city, it’s not too big and you’re near the coast.

Paul Wiley of CJ's Fruit and Veg on the Norwich Market - Credit: Archant

"I’ve been to some lovely places but there’s nowhere I could settle other than here."

Mr Wiley, of CJ's Fruit and Veg on Norwich Market, said: "My favourite thing about the city is the atmosphere - it's always bubbly."

Connor Maccormick, 19, has also lived in Norwich his entire life.

The Catton Way teen said: “When I go to London and come back here I appreciate how quiet it is. I just feel comfortable living here.

"Even when I went to Amsterdam it felt quite similar. It’s a historic city with lots of older buildings.”

Connor Mackormick work at The Den in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Mr Maccormick, who works at barbers the Den in Lower Goat Lane, disagrees it is an unhappy place to live, highlighting the “nightlife and food” as his favourite things about the city.

Meanwhile Chris and Lyn Trenerry, 74 and 72, relocated to Hethersett from the city nine years ago having lived in the centre for seven years.

The pensioners said: "It’s so friendly. Most people we meet are very happy to live here.

"You feel safe walking down the street. You’ll be welcomed in Norwich wherever you come from”.

Cata Parrish, 47, from Aylsham, was shocked to hear the findings and added: “That's really not true.”

Cata Parrish, owner of ReSource in Norwich's Timberhill - Credit: Archant

The owner of ReSource in Timberhill continued most people she meets are kind, friendly and happy, continuing: “I just can’t see how the figures could possibly be true.

"I couldn't pick one favourite thing about the city. There are loads of great things about Norwich. I really love it.”