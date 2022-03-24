Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

'It's not true': Folk slam theory Norwich is unhappy place to live

Logo Icon

William Warnes

Published: 11:13 AM March 24, 2022
Updated: 11:51 AM March 24, 2022
Chris and Lyn Trenerry in Norwich

Chris and Lyn Trenerry in Norwich - Credit: Archant

City folk have thrown out the theory that Norwich is one of the unhappiest places in Norfolk to live.

People living in the Fine City are sceptical about the Office for National Statistics' (ONS) findings in the Annual Population Survey. 

The report ranked Norwich 335th for happiness and 322nd for life satisfaction out 377 local authorities across the nation.

In Norfolk, that means it falls behind the likes of Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Broadland. 

Elsewhere in East Anglia it also ranks behind the likes of Uttlesford and Babergh. 

But out and about in Norwich the notion was met with bewilderment.

Paul Wiley, 58, from Costessey has lived in the area his whole life, and said: “The people are friendly, it’s a pretty city, it’s not too big and you’re near the coast. 

Paul Wiley of CJ's Fruit and Veg on the Norwich Market

Paul Wiley of CJ's Fruit and Veg on the Norwich Market - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 City speed camera flashes every car that drives past
  2. 2 Car bursts into flames outside city supermarket
  3. 3 Sweet Briar closure causes 45 minute delays on city roads
  1. 4 TWO MORE giant eagle owls now on the loose in Norwich
  2. 5 Man in hospital with serious injuries after falling from UEA building
  3. 6 Razor blades scattered across city park
  4. 7 Bookshop keeping lights on 'by a knife edge' with 15-hour days
  5. 8 Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack
  6. 9 Man in his 60s found dead in city street
  7. 10 Musicians and artists announced for Ukraine fundraising event in Norwich

"I’ve been to some lovely places but there’s nowhere I could settle other than here."

Mr Wiley, of CJ's Fruit and Veg on Norwich Market, said: "My favourite thing about the city is the atmosphere - it's always bubbly."

Connor Maccormick, 19, has also lived in Norwich his entire life. 

The Catton Way teen said: “When I go to London and come back here I appreciate how quiet it is. I just feel comfortable living here.

"Even when I went to Amsterdam it felt quite similar. It’s a historic city with lots of older buildings.”

Connor Mackormick work at The Den in Norwich

Connor Mackormick work at The Den in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Mr Maccormick, who works at barbers the Den in Lower Goat Lane, disagrees it is an unhappy place to live, highlighting the “nightlife and food” as his favourite things about the city.

Meanwhile Chris and Lyn Trenerry, 74 and 72, relocated to Hethersett from the city nine years ago having lived in the centre for seven years. 

The pensioners said: "It’s so friendly. Most people we meet are very happy to live here.

"You feel safe walking down the street. You’ll be welcomed in Norwich wherever you come from”.

Cata Parrish, 47, from Aylsham, was shocked to hear the findings and added: “That's really not true.” 

Cata Parrish, owner of ReSource in Norwich's Timberhill

Cata Parrish, owner of ReSource in Norwich's Timberhill - Credit: Archant

The owner of ReSource in Timberhill continued most people she meets are kind, friendly and happy, continuing: “I just can’t see how the figures could possibly be true.

"I couldn't pick one favourite thing about the city. There are loads of great things about Norwich. I really love it.”

Data
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The woman, aged in her 50s, was assaulted and mugged in Copenhagen Way Norwich on March 13

Woman attacked during city mugging

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Westwick Street, Norwich, police incident

Norwich Live News

Forensic team seen at police incident in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Royal Bank of Scotland in Queen Street, Norwich

Data

City to lose ANOTHER bank branch

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon