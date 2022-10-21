Volunteers fuming after donated wood chucked by housing officers
- Credit: David Coe
A man who leaned a few pallets in a path near his home was fuming after they were thrown away for "obstruction", despite the communal bins being a mere few metres away.
David Coe moved to Bately Court in Earlham Road six years ago after suffering cardiac arrest.
He has since worked with neighbours to restore a garden area around the building.
The retired 65-year-old said: "We started making use of the space outside in April.
"We made planters, bought flowers and fixed up the benches.
"It brought a lot of us together."
Last week some pallets were donated by Earlham House Post Office.
Mr Coe added: "It was lovely because I wanted to upcycle them and create some flower boxes.
"I put them in the path outside temporarily before we started work on them.
"The communal bins are in a similar place a few metres down the road so I didn't think placing them there was an issue.
"Despite the bins being there for six years I was told to move them immediately by Anchor Housing Association.
"I've tried contacting Anchor to see why they then destroyed them so quickly but haven't had a reply."
Vivienne Cornelius, Anchor area manager for Bately Court, said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents is very important to us.
"We're committed to making appropriate improvements to communal areas however we weren't consulted before the pallets arrived and sadly they were not left safely.
"We requested the pallets be moved and when they were not, we removed them ourselves.
"The bins are positioned in the most appropriate area at the location and following a consultation with the council.
"We've recently been in touch with the council again to see if there are any further options."
Adam Jackson, post master at Earlham House Post Office, said: "We liked the idea of the communal garden at Bately Court and so offered some pallets that we thought might help with the work.
"We were disappointed to hear they were removed so couldn't be used."
Mr Coe said: "It's ridiculous because the bins have been sitting on the same pathway since I moved here.
"Before I knew it the pallets were gone - it's crazy."