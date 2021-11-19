City house prices now top £200,000 on average after property boom

The average price of a home in Norwich has now shot past the £200,000 mark, according to new data.

At the end of March 2020 the average house in the city stood at £195,500 according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

But just a year later that sits at £210,000, showing an increase of 7pc.

However buyers in Norwich have not suffered the inflation seen by the rest of the county which stood at 9pc, and the rest of the country at 10pc.

Neighbourhoods with the top average house prices were both found in Eaton - in westerly neighbourhoods at £415,000 and Eaton Rise at £400,000.

This was followed closely by Nelson at £390,000, Cringleford at £387,000, and the University area at £363,750.

David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co in Norwich - Credit: JAMES BASS

Meanwhile, the more affordable areas are Catton Grove at £125,000 and Crome at £134,500.

David Hinton, residential sales manager at Brown & Co, says that there has been a "vast increase" of people coming to Norwich from larger cities over the last 18 months.

He said: “The travel links are now much improved to Norwich, yet property prices are much more palatable compared to other areas.”

Since 2011, the area with the largest price change is the upper ‘point’ of the Golden Triangle, between the top of Unthank Road and Chapelfield Road.

Houses in this NR2 area have increased in cost by an enormous 211pc in the last 10 years.

The nearby University area has also had a huge boom in demand, changing by 166pc since 2011.

Following suit are Old Costessey at 135pc, Wensum at 124pc, and the Colman Hospital area of Nelson at 114pc.

Consumer tastes have also changed, Mr Hinton added: “We are seeing working from home become a much higher priority now on buyers’ agendas with people looking for a house or flat. That and outside space are among the top on many buyers’ wish lists now.”

Area Partner representing Greater Norwich for Haart, Victoria Reek, says that interest in East Anglian properties is in part due to Covid-19, which made people realise they didn’t need to live in major cities.

She said: “Norwich is very well served by shops and businesses. I think we’re quite a hidden gem.”