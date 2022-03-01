Pensioner's plea to fix leaky ceiling after three-month wait
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A city man who has lived in his home for more than 27 years is appealing for help after watching dirty water seep through his ceiling and drip into his kitchen.
Raymond Stoker has lived in the Horns Lane property peacefully since 1995.
The pensioner, who is currently battling skin cancer, reported the leak to the council in December but has been met with silence.
The 68-year-old said: “The leak is coming from the flat above. I reported it to the council straight away.”
Having heard nothing back Raymond hoped the leak would stop - but last week felt a drip of water land on top of his head.
On top of the original problem he had reported - and which has since got worse - another leak has appeared.
He said: “I am not too steady on my feet, I could trip over a match, so having the bucket on my floor to catch the drips is worrying.
“But, if I take the bucket away, I’m then creating a slip hazard which is just as dangerous."
A spokesman to the city council said contractors would be contacted to resolve the issue.
But after hearing nothing so far, Raymond turned to the Evening News for help as part of the We'll Sort It campaign - which aims to fix people's problems from around the city.
He said: “The council should be more concerned and be more proactive in fixing the problem.”
Raymond, who is also type two diabetic, said this problem is the last thing he needs to be worrying about.
He added: “I’ve already paid the rent up to the end of April. I always pay for most of the year in one go so I never owe them any money.
“In the 27 years I’ve lived here I have been a good tenant. I just want them to tell me what they are going to do."
A Norwich City Council spokesperson said:“We are picking this up with our contractor to find out more information.
“We will be contacting the affected tenants directly, and hope this issue will be resolved very soon.”