'It broke my heart': City man offers his home to Ukrainian refugees
- Credit: Submitted
A selfless Samaritan has offered his home in the suburbs to Ukrainian people fleeing their country.
Robert Macleod, from Tuckswood, said the three-bed home he lives alone in offers is a "safe space" for people for as long as they need it.
It comes after Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week throwing the country into chaos.
The Lakenham man explained: "I've got a couple of spare rooms with not a lot in them so I have the space.
"I've seen such horrible images of what is happening in Ukraine. I've seen kids being dragged out of their homes before travelling for miles to get to the border.
"These people have had no proper sleep or accommodation - it honestly broke my heart."
The 63-year-old semi-retired civil service member said seeing the horrors of the war prompted him into action.
He said: "It just made me think 'What is stopping me from helping? Why can't I do something for these people?'
"It reminded me of the Second World War and I thought about the people who opened up their houses to families who had been impacted by the raids.
"People in Ukraine must be terrified. If they can get here I'll put two or three people up indefinitely - I'd be more than happy to."
Mr Macleod has called on councils to send out an appeal across the country for other people who may have space to offer.
He continued: "I'm not suggesting people have to put up tents in their garden but if you've got a spare room, you'd be helping those who are currently experiencing one of the worst times of their life."
Keith Driver, Labour councillor for Lakenham, said: "This is an excellent idea - the more people we can get to do this the better.
"What's happening is disgusting, you've got hundreds of thousands fleeing and it shouldn't just be countries like Poland or Germany taking in refugees.
"Obviously I hope it won't be for long but I think about if it was the other way around - we would like to think Europe would take us in."