Is this Norwich's spookiest Halloween house?

Neighbours in a city suburb are in for a fright with a Halloween house of horrors soon to be resurrected in their street.

The Swanson family home in Hethersett has become known as the spookiest house in Norwich.

Engineer Kenneth Swanson has long carried the tradition of decorating his home for festive occasions and wanted to make sure his Halloween offering didn't disappoint.

Over the last few years the 42-year-old has programmed lights to music, added smoke effects and organised light shows to make a real spectacle.

The home in Buccaneer Way saw hundreds of children visit during Halloween last year meaning the family went through ten kilograms of sweets.

Kenneth said: “I usually start sorting through it a few weeks before the school holidays as it takes weeks to sort it out.

“It takes a lot of time to programme the lights to the music so that’s the reason why I have to start so early.”

With all these lights and moving parts people will often ask Kenneth how much it costs.

Kenneth said: “It usually only costs an extra £10 to run it all as it’s all high efficiency LED lighting.”

He added what makes his displays expensive is his prop displays which change every year: “To purchase everything in the display it is probably several hundred pounds.

Kenneth's whole family enjoy getting stuck in with the decorating. Pictured: Ronan, 11, Liz, 47, Logan, 8, Kenneth, 42 - Credit: Kenneth Swanson

“This year is going to be even bigger. People who come to see us can expect a lot more than can be seen in the photos from previous years - I have around seven new items and the music and effects will be different.”

He said seeing his wife Liz and his two sons enjoy the work is "so rewarding", adding: “The huge smiles really make it worth it – electronics is my hobby so being able to join that up with something other people can enjoy is fantastic.

“Every year I ask my wife: ‘Have I gone too far?’ and she always tells me there is no such thing.”

Kenneth's new display will be up and in action a couple of days before October 30.

