Bodged tarmac left by mystery workmen leaves suburb fuming
- Credit: John Unsworth
Patches of lumpy tarmac smacked down outside people's homes have left neighbours in Hellesdon furious.
Paths around the sought-after suburb have seen swathes of black surfacing put down.
However although various third parties have been blamed for the shabby work, so far the culprit for the rogue pavement laying remains unclear.
John Unsworth, 74, who is retired and lives in Neylond Crescent, said he and his neighbours have been complaining about the issues for many months to no avail.
He said: “A lady with a guide dog had a nasty fall because of it. We’ve all signed a petition to get it sorted but it’s still much the same.”
John has lived in the area for seven years and first made a complaint after spotting some elderly people struggling to ride their mobility scooters on the uneven surfaces.
John has since turned to the council and his local councillors three more times and added others in the area have done the same.
Shelagh Gurney (Cons), Hellesdon councillor, said: “I have had some discussions with a third party to see if the standard of workmanship can be improved.
“I have also asked NCC Highways to carry out some pavement inspections too.”
John added: “The most recent repairs have left the paths more uneven than before.”
Chris Hardesty, 55, a home improvements fitter, has lived in Reepham Road in Hellesdon for 19 years.
He said: “The work that has been carried out on the footpath is horrendous - not to mention how long the work took to complete.
“We walk our dog in Hellesdon and most paths are in good condition until these guys dug them up.
"I understand they have to do it but at least make an effort to put them back how they were.
“Some are dangerous as they are raised above the path level and elderly people could trip.
"I think the council need to resurface the ones that have been dug up.”
It had been alleged that CityFibre had carried out the work however the company is denying the work is theirs.
Norfolk County Council confirmed it did not carry out the works.