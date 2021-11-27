Norwich revealed as having highest planning success rate in England

Homes being built on the Festival Park site being developed off Dereham Road in Easton by Persimmon Homes Anglia - Credit: Peter Milliken

A new study has shown Norwich has the highest success rate for planning applications being given the green light in the entire country.

Plans in the Fine City are submitted with a chance of a 95.49pc success rate according to 2020 figures compiled using data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

It comes as the Greater Norwich Local Plan has seen plans submitted to the government for 45,000 new homes built in the area by 2041.

Town planning analyst Anthony Breach, from national think tank Centre for Cities, said the success rate was a good sign for the city.

"It shows that the council is issuing clear guidance in its planning policy so that developers are able to build new homes so long as they follow the rules," Mr Breach said.

"Places with much higher rejection rates have more arbitrary and unpredictable planning systems, which is bad for developers, locals, and especially renters and new homeowners who suffer the consequences of expensive housing."

Anthony Breach an analyst at the independent Centre for Cities think-tank - Credit: Centre for Cities

The study showed 423 out of 443 applications for Norwich in 2020 were successful - putting the city top of the national list ahead of Warrington in second place with a 94.83pc success rate.

Norwich City Council deals with domestic planning applications for new homes, while the county council is responsible for applications such as waste, quarries, schools and consultees on highways.

Brian Long, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for planning, said: "The rate is pretty high because most of the Norwich City Council development areas are very well defined.

"You do not tend to get conflict within a city environment that you get in rural locations because housing is normally on previously developed land or land already designated for new homes.

"Places like Norwich and Peterborough are tightly defined city environments which are already developed."

Brian Long, county council cabinet member for planning - Credit: Archant

In urban planning, a brownfield site is an area that has been used before and tends to be disused or derelict land.

The study, compiled by Clothes2order, used government data and the population of each location to calculate the percentage as a number per 100,000 people.

Where homes could be built under the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council - Credit: Archant

Norwich City Council has been contacted for comment.

Big housing projects within the Norwich area

While Norwich City Council has seen a high success rate for planning applications, there are also big development plans for city suburbs which fall under the jurisdiction of Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council.

Some of the big development project plans within the Greater Norwich area include:

1. North Rackheath Materplan: While no formal plan has been submitted to Broadland at this stage, there has been plenty of discussion about Taylor Wimpey's proposal for up to 4,000 new homes, local shops, land for a secondary school and two new primary schools to the north of Rackheath.

2. Former Royal Norwich Golf Club: Persimmon Homes has a 1,000 home plan for the former golf club in Hellesdon which will be phased.

A total of 157 properties have been proposed as part as phase two. There has been controversy over the felling of trees as part of the project.

Exhibition of plans for the Royal Norwich Golf Club development. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

4. Norwich East Masterplan: Four key sites make up this plan for 3,469 new homes. These are Carrow Works, home of the former Colman's and Britvic factories; the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites in Trowse; and the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham.