Cones and 'do not park' signs put up in NR3 amid parking 'pickle'

Deborah Gihawi says parking will increasingly become an issue in NR3

Motorists living in a busy city suburb have aired their frustrations about the parking situation on their streets.

Deborah Gihawi, of Eade Road, fears there will soon be more of a mounting parking issue in NR3.

She and her husband Jamal have Zone J parking permits but since their son Abraham returned he has been unable to park as only two permits are allocated per household.

Those parking in Eade Road in NR3 need a Zone J parking permit

She stated that cars to them are "vital".

Mrs Gihawi said: "We're now in a bit of a pickle.

"But a lot of people down here currently don't have cars - and many don't have two.

Debora Gihawi has lived in Eade Road, Norwich since 2000

"What's the long-term solution?"

She explained how during the day, when permits are needed to park, the roads are empty but at night the street is completely filled.

"What are we paying for?" she added.

Although empty in the day, Mrs Gihawi said is hard to park at night

"There's no solution. The council could come up with one."

Mrs Gihawi suggested that unused permits from other properties could become available to those in need of additional parking to meet demand.

She stated that the council advised Abraham to park in nearby Waterloo Park Avenue - where there's no to permit to park - but has been met with disgruntled neighbours requesting that parking there be reserved for occupants.

Cars parked in Eade Road, Norwich

She added: "They are putting up signs, running chains tree to tree and putting out cones.

"But they don't own the road and my son pays his taxes."

Robin and Maureen Clare have lived in Waterloo Park Avenue for 40 years.

Robin and Maureen Clare of Waterloo Park Avenue with the signs outside their property asking people not to park there

The couple are politely asking motorists to respect the verges, which have recently been seeded.

Mr Clare said: "Over the years they've been destroyed by parking.

"We've re-seeded and re-turfed at our own expense.

The sign outside Mr and Mrs Clare's property asking for people not to park on the grass verges

"We can't stop people parking here, we ask people are considerate.

"It's an issue that does need to be discussed."

Mrs Clare added: "Some park all four wheels on the grass.

A sign outside Mr and Mrs Clare's home in Waterloo Park Avenue, Norwich

"But then sometimes people park opposite the junction. It's dangerous and we've seen crashes."

Labour councillor Chrissy Rumsby said that parking is a widespread issue.

"The issue is not necessarily that they're parking there, it's how they're parking.

A sign discouraging parking in Waterloo Park Avenue strung between two trees

"It's about being courteous.

"But something needs to be done. Permits often solve one problem and create another.

"It's not a straightforward issue."

A sign that reads "This verge is going to be re-seeded. Do not park here."