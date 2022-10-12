Cones and 'do not park' signs put up in NR3 amid parking 'pickle'
- Credit: Deborah Gihawi/Archant
Motorists living in a busy city suburb have aired their frustrations about the parking situation on their streets.
Deborah Gihawi, of Eade Road, fears there will soon be more of a mounting parking issue in NR3.
She and her husband Jamal have Zone J parking permits but since their son Abraham returned he has been unable to park as only two permits are allocated per household.
She stated that cars to them are "vital".
Mrs Gihawi said: "We're now in a bit of a pickle.
"But a lot of people down here currently don't have cars - and many don't have two.
"What's the long-term solution?"
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home
- 2 Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours
- 3 New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb
- 4 Hundreds attend supermarket opening with £1,000 in vouchers given away
- 5 CSI called to Pottergate after bones dug up
- 6 Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors
- 7 Huge period home for sale near Norwich for £1.4m
- 8 Audi A3 abandoned on riverbank after crash at ford
- 9 Talks on moving homeless group from shop entrance this week
- 10 How to get from Norwich to London for £10
She explained how during the day, when permits are needed to park, the roads are empty but at night the street is completely filled.
"What are we paying for?" she added.
"There's no solution. The council could come up with one."
Mrs Gihawi suggested that unused permits from other properties could become available to those in need of additional parking to meet demand.
She stated that the council advised Abraham to park in nearby Waterloo Park Avenue - where there's no to permit to park - but has been met with disgruntled neighbours requesting that parking there be reserved for occupants.
She added: "They are putting up signs, running chains tree to tree and putting out cones.
"But they don't own the road and my son pays his taxes."
Robin and Maureen Clare have lived in Waterloo Park Avenue for 40 years.
The couple are politely asking motorists to respect the verges, which have recently been seeded.
Mr Clare said: "Over the years they've been destroyed by parking.
"We've re-seeded and re-turfed at our own expense.
"We can't stop people parking here, we ask people are considerate.
"It's an issue that does need to be discussed."
Mrs Clare added: "Some park all four wheels on the grass.
"But then sometimes people park opposite the junction. It's dangerous and we've seen crashes."
Labour councillor Chrissy Rumsby said that parking is a widespread issue.
"The issue is not necessarily that they're parking there, it's how they're parking.
"It's about being courteous.
"But something needs to be done. Permits often solve one problem and create another.
"It's not a straightforward issue."