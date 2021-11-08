Family spend FIVE YEARS without reliable heating or hot water

Carolann, Kevin and Nova Tupper, from Lakenham, who have been dealing with a broken boiler for five years. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A family of six whose council home has been blighted by a broken boiler for the past FIVE YEARS say they can no longer cope with freezing temperatures and ice-cold showers.

The Tupper family, living in an Ipswich Road three-bed council home, say there have been problems with the boiler since the day they moved in back in November 2016.

While they confess Norwich City Council has always been quick to respond and "do the bare minimum to fix the issue", solutions are only ever short-term — and result in the heating playing up again soon after a visit from its contractors.

Full-time mum, Carolann Tupper, 34, said she'd called the council "at least 100 times" since 2016 with boiler-related queries.

She explained: "I can't take this anymore.

"We moved in to this house with my three-month old baby at the time and the heating was broken then.

"I've lost count of the amount of times the council has added new parts and the problems just persist.

"We've gone up to a week without hot water and heating before because the council contractor is waiting for a specific part.

"The only solution is a new boiler. Apparently we "aren't due an upgrade", but clearly there's something seriously wrong with it.

"This is affecting the mental health of the whole family. The council keeps blaming Covid, but my boiler should have been replaced well before the pandemic.

"I have rheumatoid arthritis but have to constantly walk up and down the stairs to the boiler, topping up the pressure or resetting it completely just so my kids can have a hot shower."

The council refused to comment.

Carolann and her husband Kevin — who both works at Asda and in the care sector — have four children aged 11, seven, five and six months.

Ms Tupper said her kids were really suffering the effects of the cold.

She added: "Over the summer it wasn't an issue because we didn't need the heating. But when the winter comes we're all freezing.

"I had to have my six-month old in my bed the other night just to warm her up because she was shivering."

