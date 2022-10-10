City facing a ‘ratpocolypse’ with vermin unafraid of public

Ace Pest Control has had a 100pc increase in emergency calls to rat infestations - including finding one in the sink of a Norwich home - Credit: Andrew Dellbridge

Rats in Norwich are getting "braver" according to a pest control business which has seen an 100pc increase in emergency callouts.

Ace Pest Control said it has seen more disgusted homeowners calling about the vermin - in one case about a rat attempting to burrow through the ceiling of a customer's kitchen.

Another incident saw a horrified customer approach their sink to find a "massive" rat among the washing up.

And if the current numbers are anything to go by, business owner Andrew Dellbridge says there will be a "major infestation - a ratpocalypse" in Norwich.

He added: "Rats are mainly invading kitchens - both private and commercial kitchens.

A rats nest found in Norwich. - Credit: Andrew Dellbridge

"They are chewing through walls, cupboards and floorboards "

Andrew Dellbridge is the owner of Ace Pest Control and offers free advice - Credit: Andrew Dellbridge

Andrew added: “Our aim is to help people take action themselves as early as possible to avoid cost of treatments.

“Rats are everywhere – I've seen increases in calls to both homes and businesses."

But why is the city now facing a major problem with the vermin?

Many rats have been found dead in and around the city centre - Credit: Andrew Dellbridge

Andrew blames it on the sheer number of rats that are now trying to survive in the city.

He said: “There is now competition for food and space within the city as there is a much larger number of rats in Norwich than what we have seen over the last few years.

“And this means they are having to look for somewhere new to live.

“So many people you speak to will have seen rats in the day time now - wherever they are in the city.”

Andrew added the two things rats require - food and shelter - are both provided in city homes.

Andrew explained: “They are super clever – they know that the general public are not a threat – people will just run.

These holes were made by rats and tunneled into a drainage system which then led the rats into a city home - Credit: Andrew Dellbridge

“One of my clients has lived in her home for 30 years without a problem and now she has an infestation – people need to act now.”

Andrew said the main hubs of rat activity in the city are the Golden Triangle, Old Catton, Eaton Park, Old Costessey, Chapel Break in NR5 and the city centre around the inner ring road.