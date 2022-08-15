Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Five-foot rubbish mountain in estate causing rats and 'horrid smell'

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:40 PM August 15, 2022
Neighbours in an NR2 estate are concerned piles of rubbish could be a health hazard if left

Neighbours in an NR2 estate say they are living in "squalor" due to rubbish piling up - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of bags of stinking rubbish piling up in a city estate have been slammed a "health hazard" by queasy neighbours. 

Folk living in Ten Bell Court, which lies between Pottergate Road and St Benedicts Street, said the mountain of rubbish has attracted rats.

Broadland Housing Association - which runs the estate - has put in extra collections but said fly-tipping is at the root of the issue.

Neighbours said the bins are full within days of being emptied, meaning a five-foot pile of trash now accumulates beside them.

Winston Brown, 60, who lives in Ten Bells Court

Winston Brown, 60, who lives in Ten Bells Court - Credit: Francis Redwood

Winston Brown, a retired musician, said: "There's a horrid smell which comes into the house.

"We also get rats and flies because of all the waste.

"There's about 40 houses which all use the bins. It's not enough - they get full in a matter of days.

Most Read

  1. 1 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
  2. 2 Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating
  3. 3 Police make arrests in Norwich crime hotspot
  1. 4 City brothers evicted from home so landlord could put rent up by 54pc
  2. 5 Six-bed Victorian home in sought-after city location on market for £1.35m
  3. 6 Man who rushed to help woman stabbed in city park feared she might die
  4. 7 Park fenced off as new equipment gets installed
  5. 8 Police continue to investigate city cannabis factory find
  6. 9 Why is this cafe voted one of the best brunch spots in Norwich?
  7. 10 Foot-long crayfish lurking in Wensum must be killed 'on sight' - ecologist

"It's an issue which has been going for two or three years."

The rubbish is dumped as close to the area as possible when the bins are full

The rubbish is dumped as close to the area as possible when the bins are full - Credit: Submitted

A spokeswoman for landlords Broadland Housing Association, said: "We are aware of the rubbish situation at Ten Bell Court which is being made far worse by fly-tipping.

"We have additional monthly clearances of the rubbish with plans for it to be every three weeks.

"We'd like to apologise to our tenants for the continued rubbish build up and for not keeping them up to date on the situation."

Michael Roberts, 65, who also lives in the estate, added: "There can be over 100 bags of rubbish - easily.

"In this heat it's a severe health hazard attracting swarms of flies, rats and creating a terrible smell.  

"We've told the landlords and made them aware of the current horrendous situation.

"We're living in filth and squalor."

Sheila Rice, 68, who lives above the bins in Ten Bells Court

Sheila Rice, 68, who lives above the bins in Ten Bells Court - Credit: Francis Redwood

Sheila Rice, a 68-year-old retired Aviva employee, said: "I live above the bins and it's dreadful.

"As well as an awful smell - which is worse due to the heat - there's all sort of vermin and insects around because of it.

"Lately it's been worse than ever.

"People leave bags outside of the bins because the bins often fill up but the bags aren't always cleared away."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_heathfire_norwich_aug22

Norwich Live News

Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Chamberlain House, 5 Guildhall Hill, Norwich NR2 1JH. Former Tesco building. Pictures: Brittany Wood

Demolition of former Tesco begins as historic business returns to city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The blaze at Mousehold Heath on August 12

'It was inevitable': Neighbours' horror as crews tackle heath blaze

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Nine fire crews are battling a large field blaze in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon