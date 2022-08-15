Five-foot rubbish mountain in estate causing rats and 'horrid smell'

Neighbours in an NR2 estate say they are living in "squalor" due to rubbish piling up - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of bags of stinking rubbish piling up in a city estate have been slammed a "health hazard" by queasy neighbours.

Folk living in Ten Bell Court, which lies between Pottergate Road and St Benedicts Street, said the mountain of rubbish has attracted rats.

Broadland Housing Association - which runs the estate - has put in extra collections but said fly-tipping is at the root of the issue.

Neighbours said the bins are full within days of being emptied, meaning a five-foot pile of trash now accumulates beside them.

Winston Brown, 60, who lives in Ten Bells Court - Credit: Francis Redwood

Winston Brown, a retired musician, said: "There's a horrid smell which comes into the house.

"We also get rats and flies because of all the waste.

"There's about 40 houses which all use the bins. It's not enough - they get full in a matter of days.

"It's an issue which has been going for two or three years."

The rubbish is dumped as close to the area as possible when the bins are full - Credit: Submitted

A spokeswoman for landlords Broadland Housing Association, said: "We are aware of the rubbish situation at Ten Bell Court which is being made far worse by fly-tipping.

"We have additional monthly clearances of the rubbish with plans for it to be every three weeks.

"We'd like to apologise to our tenants for the continued rubbish build up and for not keeping them up to date on the situation."

Michael Roberts, 65, who also lives in the estate, added: "There can be over 100 bags of rubbish - easily.

"In this heat it's a severe health hazard attracting swarms of flies, rats and creating a terrible smell.

"We've told the landlords and made them aware of the current horrendous situation.

"We're living in filth and squalor."

Sheila Rice, 68, who lives above the bins in Ten Bells Court - Credit: Francis Redwood

Sheila Rice, a 68-year-old retired Aviva employee, said: "I live above the bins and it's dreadful.

"As well as an awful smell - which is worse due to the heat - there's all sort of vermin and insects around because of it.

"Lately it's been worse than ever.

"People leave bags outside of the bins because the bins often fill up but the bags aren't always cleared away."