Lights turned off in city suburb put 'great strain' on tenants left in dark

An estate on the edge of the city has been plunged into darkness in some areas after a handful of street lights didn't come on.

Dean Roberts has lived in Milestone Close for three years and studies psychology at the University of East Anglia.

He is visually impaired and said the street lights not coming on near his home has caused a lot of stress.

The 24-year-old said: "Unfortunately I'm registered visually impaired with a condition call retinitis pigmentosa which has rendered me completely night blind.

"But the housing association Places for People has not to turned on street lighting to the entrance of my flat, the car park, or communal courtyards."

In desperation Mr Roberts looked to the Evening News' We'll Sort It Campaign - a project which aims to fix folk's problems across the city - for help.

Mr Roberts added: "This has caused strain on my mental health as I am now unable to fulfil my work or university commitments because I am forced to come home early to ensure I can safely get indoors.

"This can't go on. It's causing great strain on me mentally, physically, financially and academically.

"The sad reality is I am far from the only one in my neighbourhood struggling because of it."

A spokesman for Places for People said: "We attended the site and our team waited until dark to make an assessment of the whole estate.

"There were 10 lights out across all of Costessey.

"These are now in process of being worked and on the day of assessment there was not one whole area without lighting.

"We've not been made aware of any other issues and have received no further reports.

"Our team will attend again this week and look particularly at Milestone Close and make an assessment if further works are needed."

Julie Cheswick lives in the area and added: "I'd like the situation brought to light and sorted so others in similar situations no longer have to go on suffering in silence.

"You can't see more than a few feet in front of your face in some areas."