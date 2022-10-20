Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Reason behind village's disappearing sign revealed

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:39 PM October 20, 2022
Chris Stebbing, inset, said the sign will not be reinstated in October as originally planned

Chris Stebbing of Eaton Village Residents Association, inset, said the sign will not be reinstated in October as originally planned - Credit: Chris Stebbing/Hammond and Stratford

The painstaking restoration of a village sign has been halted.

The solid oak sign in the heart of Eaton - at the intersection of Church Lane and Eaton Street - was installed in 1956.

In that time has only been maintained with the odd lick of paint.

The 66-year-old sign depicts an elephant holding a barrel in its trunk - a play on words on the village's name.

The elephant represents the 'E' syllable and the barrel a 'tun'.

Places - E Eaton village sign, elephant with barrel. Dated 3rd July 1956 Photograph C39

The Eaton village sign pictured on July 3, 1956 - Credit: Archant

Estate agents Hammond and Stratford - whose Eaton branch is adjacent to the sign - launched their own fundraiser over the summer with the aim of raising money to support Eaton Village Residents Association's (EVRA) £2,900 campaign to preserve and maintain the city council-owned sign.

After all funds were raised the sign was taken down from its post for a two-to-three month drying period so it could be lovingly restored.

Chris Stebbing, chairman of Eaton Village Residents Association (EVRA) said that although the plan was to return the sign to the village by October, an unexpected blip has meant it will now not possibly be ready until 2023.

Chris Stebbing, chairman of Eaton Village Residents Association (EVRA)

Chris Stebbing, chairman of Eaton Village Residents Association (EVRA) - Credit: Chris Stebbing

He explained how the specialist craftsman restoring the sign at a workshop in Hingham has recently been involved in an accident resulting in a delay to the work.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill
  2. 2 Boa constrictor rescued after being found in city park
  3. 3 'Who designed this?' Campaigner slams new St Stephen's Street planters
  1. 4 Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash
  2. 5 Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures
  3. 6 NR3 pub closes for a month as £250,000 refurbishment takes place
  4. 7 Couple waiting for council home have lived in car for SEVEN months
  5. 8 Bid for 20mph speed limit to be put on 'rat run' route
  6. 9 Mum's three-year battle to get 'miserable' council home fixed
  7. 10 Burger chain opens Norwich takeaway with 50pc off to celebrate

"There's very few people around qualified to maintain these kinds of signs in East Anglia," he said.

"Because of the way it faces, one side - facing east - has battled more of the prevailing weather.

The post where the Eaton sign - currently removed for restoration - usually stands

The post where the Eaton sign - currently removed for restoration - usually stands - Credit: Maya Derrick

"That side in particular has weathered more than than the other so some of the pieces on it will have to be recut because they've begun to erode.

"Now it's down on the ground they'll be better able to see what restoration needs to be done.

Chris and EVRA hope to mark the sign's return to the village when restoration work is complete.

Hammond and Stratford team at the Eaton village sign

Hammond and Stratford's Shaun Kelly, area valuer, social media executive Saffron Dixon, Jacob Seaman, branch manager and Sophia Smith, property consultant at the Eaton village sign - Credit: Hammond and Stratford

Chris added: "The city council has been supporting us through this as well as Eaton folk and businesses so when it does come back we'll have an official unveiling ceremony.

"It'll be nice to have it back."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Makwan Nadar and his brother Fam run Norfolk Daily Fresh on Magdalen Road, they are currently expand

Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich

'Milk poured on M&S staff' in city centre

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tthe Duck Inn at Stanhoe, near Burnham Market

Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon