Reason behind village's disappearing sign revealed

Chris Stebbing of Eaton Village Residents Association, inset, said the sign will not be reinstated in October as originally planned - Credit: Chris Stebbing/Hammond and Stratford

The painstaking restoration of a village sign has been halted.

The solid oak sign in the heart of Eaton - at the intersection of Church Lane and Eaton Street - was installed in 1956.

In that time has only been maintained with the odd lick of paint.

The 66-year-old sign depicts an elephant holding a barrel in its trunk - a play on words on the village's name.

The elephant represents the 'E' syllable and the barrel a 'tun'.

The Eaton village sign pictured on July 3, 1956 - Credit: Archant

Estate agents Hammond and Stratford - whose Eaton branch is adjacent to the sign - launched their own fundraiser over the summer with the aim of raising money to support Eaton Village Residents Association's (EVRA) £2,900 campaign to preserve and maintain the city council-owned sign.

After all funds were raised the sign was taken down from its post for a two-to-three month drying period so it could be lovingly restored.

Chris Stebbing, chairman of Eaton Village Residents Association (EVRA) said that although the plan was to return the sign to the village by October, an unexpected blip has meant it will now not possibly be ready until 2023.

Chris Stebbing, chairman of Eaton Village Residents Association (EVRA) - Credit: Chris Stebbing

He explained how the specialist craftsman restoring the sign at a workshop in Hingham has recently been involved in an accident resulting in a delay to the work.

"There's very few people around qualified to maintain these kinds of signs in East Anglia," he said.

"Because of the way it faces, one side - facing east - has battled more of the prevailing weather.

The post where the Eaton sign - currently removed for restoration - usually stands - Credit: Maya Derrick

"That side in particular has weathered more than than the other so some of the pieces on it will have to be recut because they've begun to erode.

"Now it's down on the ground they'll be better able to see what restoration needs to be done.

Chris and EVRA hope to mark the sign's return to the village when restoration work is complete.

Hammond and Stratford's Shaun Kelly, area valuer, social media executive Saffron Dixon, Jacob Seaman, branch manager and Sophia Smith, property consultant at the Eaton village sign - Credit: Hammond and Stratford

Chris added: "The city council has been supporting us through this as well as Eaton folk and businesses so when it does come back we'll have an official unveiling ceremony.

"It'll be nice to have it back."