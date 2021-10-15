'They don't add up' - Mixed reaction to city development plans

Published: 6:33 PM October 15, 2021

Local residents take a look at the East Norwich regeneration plans on show to the public at Carrow Abbey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Flooding, roundabouts and infrastructure are just some of the concerns raised as the latest plans for the major Norwich East development went on display.

The latest information on the future of the multi-million-pound development was shown to the public at a drop-in event on Friday.

The Norwich East masterplan is a blueprint to guide development on major city sites, including the Carrow Works factory, which used to be home to Colman's and Britvic.

Council bosses say the redevelopment of the area, including the Deal Ground/May Gurney site at Trowse, the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham and Carrow House, could create up to 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs.

Patrick Neale, a Thorpe Hamlet resident said he was not “entirely convinced by the plans”.

You may also want to watch:

“My main concerns are the lack of infrastructure, like schools and doctors, it says they have got areas for a school but no mention of how they’re connecting up with the education department at the county council.”

Patrick Neale looking at the East Norwich regeneration plans on show to the public at Carrow Abbey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Neale was also concerned about the lack of details about affordable and social housing in the plans, as well as how green the plans would be in terms of insulation and solar panelling.

“They acknowledge that flooding is a concern but they don’t say what they will do about it," he added.

Jane Kennedy, chair of the Bracondale residents association, said the current plans were sensitive to the history of the site but echoed Mr Neale's concerns over infrastructure.

"King's Street, Carrow Bridge and Bracondale are already at peak capacity, no one seems to be looking at these problems," she said.

Ian Mackie, Thorpe St Andrew district and county councillor, welcomed building on brownfield sites over the countryside.

However, he said "the logistics don't add up", particularly on the Bracondale roundabout, which he said could be hit by thousands more cars a day.

Conservative Norfolk and Broadland councillor, Ian Mackie looking at the East Norwich regeneration plans on show to the public at Carrow Abbey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Simeon Jackson, a Mousehold Street resident and former Green Party councillor, appreciated the ambition but was concerned about the density of development, saying residents would not want tower blocks.

Project manager Tracey Coleman said the event was an opportunity for developers to show they were listening to feedback.

Project manager, Tracey Coleman, talks to a local resident at the viewing of the East Norwich regeneration plans on show to the public at Carrow Abbey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The master plan will be presented to Norwich City Council's cabinet on November 17, ahead of the second phase which will show the plans in greater detail.

A second public event will be held on Saturday, October 16 at Carrow Abbey, in the grounds of Carrow Works in Bracondale.