Meet the Norwich couple welcoming Ukrainian refugees into their home

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:39 PM April 1, 2022
John and Carol Wilkinson will house a mother and her two young sons from Ukraine

John and Carol Wilkinson will house a mother and her two young sons from Ukraine

Humanity truly prevails as folk across Norwich have opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

Carol Wilkinson, 62, of Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross, will welcome a mother and her two young boys, eight and 11, when they arrive on British soil.

Carol, who will host the family alongside her husband of 31 years John, 68, said: "This is such a desperate situation and it's something that we can actually do to help."

