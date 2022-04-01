Meet the Norwich couple welcoming Ukrainian refugees into their home

Subscriber Exclusive

John and Carol Wilkinson will house a mother and her two young sons from Ukraine - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Humanity truly prevails as folk across Norwich have opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

Carol Wilkinson, 62, of Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross, will welcome a mother and her two young boys, eight and 11, when they arrive on British soil.

Carol, who will host the family alongside her husband of 31 years John, 68, said: "This is such a desperate situation and it's something that we can actually do to help."

