Access woes for council tenant in NR3 who feels trapped at home
A disabled council tenant has had access issues in her home as crumbling fencing has impeded her wheelchair from passing through.
Leanne Kelly, 46 and of Gertrude Road in the NR3 area of the city, has been left feeling trapped because of the city council's perceived inaction at the back of her home.
The tenant has Crohn's disease, arthritis and degenerative disks in her spine.
But she has been unable to squeeze her wheelchair through a narrow alleyway behind her home where rotting wood is collapsing in from Mousehold.
The city council has said it is working with Ms Kelly - who has lived at the property for six years - to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Ms Kelly said: "You can't get a wheelchair through here unless you fold it up which is not ideal. You can't even get trash cans through. It's a hazard.
"It has been three-and-a-half-years of hell living here. There have been major issues with mould in the bathroom and false walls crumbling.
"Apparently this case got lost on the council's system and no-one could find the relevant information from three years ago."
Ms Kelly - who lives with her wife Lisa Kelly, 40, and two children - spent £2,500 on the rotting bathroom in May 2021.
She believes she should be reimbursed by the council for having to fork out for this herself.
Alex Catt, Green party city councillor for the Sewell ward, said: "Residents asking for housing repairs are being taken for a ride by the council while issues continue to get worse and worse.
"If it is true that the council's repeated failure here is down to system errors then their systems are not fit for purpose.
"The council is a social landlord for thousands of residents. The administration needs to take urgent action to eliminate these excessive delays."
A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: “We are in touch with Ms Kelly directly and working with her to progress the work needed at her property as quickly as possible.”
The council installed a wheelchair ramp at the front of the home in 2018.