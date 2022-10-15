Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Access woes for council tenant in NR3 who feels trapped at home

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:00 PM October 15, 2022
There have been access issues for council tenants in Gertrude Road. Pictured inset is city councillor Alex Catt

There have been access issues for council tenants in Gertrude Road. Pictured inset is city councillor Alex Catt - Credit: Archant

A disabled council tenant has had access issues in her home as crumbling fencing has impeded her wheelchair from passing through.

Leanne Kelly, 46 and of Gertrude Road in the NR3 area of the city, has been left feeling trapped because of the city council's perceived inaction at the back of her home.

The tenant has Crohn's disease, arthritis and degenerative disks in her spine.

But she has been unable to squeeze her wheelchair through a narrow alleyway behind her home where rotting wood is collapsing in from Mousehold.

The city council has said it is working with Ms Kelly - who has lived at the property for six years - to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Rotting wood from Mousehold is causing access issues for tenants in Gertrude Road 

Rotting wood from Mousehold is causing access issues for tenants in Gertrude Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Ms Kelly said: "You can't get a wheelchair through here unless you fold it up which is not ideal. You can't even get trash cans through. It's a hazard. 

"It has been three-and-a-half-years of hell living here. There have been major issues with mould in the bathroom and false walls crumbling.

"Apparently this case got lost on the council's system and no-one could find the relevant information from three years ago."

The narrow alleyway at the back of the properties in Gertrude Road where rotting wood is collapsing from Mousehold 

The narrow alleyway at the back of the properties in Gertrude Road where rotting wood is collapsing from Mousehold - Credit: Ben Hardy

Ms Kelly - who lives with her wife Lisa Kelly, 40, and two children - spent £2,500 on the rotting bathroom in May 2021.

She believes she should be reimbursed by the council for having to fork out for this herself.

The refurbished bathroom at Leanne Kelly's council home after severe mould issues 

The refurbished bathroom at Leanne Kelly's council home after severe mould issues - Credit: Ben Hardy

Alex Catt, Green party city councillor for the Sewell ward, said: "Residents asking for housing repairs are being taken for a ride by the council while issues continue to get worse and worse.

"If it is true that the council's repeated failure here is down to system errors then their systems are not fit for purpose.

Green party city councillor Alex Catt

Green party city councillor Alex Catt - Credit: Alexander Catt

"The council is a social landlord for thousands of residents. The administration needs to take urgent action to eliminate these excessive delays."

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: “We are in touch with Ms Kelly directly and working with her to progress the work needed at her property as quickly as possible.”

A disability ramp which was installed by the city council at the property in 2018 

A disability ramp which was installed by the city council at the property in 2018 - Credit: Ben Hardy

The council installed a wheelchair ramp at the front of the home in 2018.

