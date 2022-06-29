Dodgy door halts city man's house move by MONTHS

Reece Snow has been waiting months to move in to his new accommodation, delayed by Norwich City Council - Credit: Reece Snow/Google Street View

A city man is demanding action and answers after a series of delays has halted a "life-changing" move.

Reece Snow, 22, moved to Norwich five years ago and has been living at YMCA Norfolk's Throckmorton Yard, off Magdalen Street, for the last three years.

In February he was allocated a property in Godric Place by Norwich City Council and was told he would move in within the next month - but he is still waiting.

The issue holding Mr Snow back from moving into his new digs is that the property required a new front door - something he is questioning why it's taking almost five months to rectify.

"I went to view my new flat on February 23 and was told within a month that I would move in," Mr Snow said.

"It got held back. They then told me I would be moving in in early June.

"Now I'm being told it won't be ready for at least another few months.

"I'm still waiting."

And while he waits Mr Snow continues to live at Throckmorton Yard, which has 22 rooms in seven shared YMCA houses.

"I'm very annoyed," he added.

"Last time I saw the flat, my balcony door - which had the same damage as the front door - has been repaired and the whole house has been painted. But the front door has not been fixed.

"That's the one thing that's been holding me back.

"I've been waiting for three years to finally have my own place.

"It's had me stressing, anxious, tired - it's ridiculous.

"I keep getting told different dates by my housing officer.

"I would be happy to be settled in my new place. I was planning on starting my new life there.

"It's just a waiting game."

Mr Snow's new accommodation, on the city outskirts, will mean he is closer to his aunt and grandmother - something he said would be a massive improvement to his quality of life.

A council spokesman said: “We strive to minimise the time people wait to move into a much needed home, while also making sure that home is safe and ready to move into.

“This delay has been caused by a wait for a new front door and we are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for the distress this has caused and will continue to keep Mr Snow updated.”