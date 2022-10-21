Hedgehog hero Kitty takes on housing developer

Kitty Denny is in Year Five at Charles Darwin Primary School - Credit: Heather Denny

A nine-year-old is taking the plight of Costessey's spikey neighbours into her own hands by challenging builders on 'hedgehog highways'.

Kitty Denny has already held hedgehog awareness stalls in Lord Nelson Drive in the suburb and has now turned her attention to developers Taylor Wimpey.

That is because the housing developer currently does not have 'hedgehog highways' on its developments - which are holes in fences and walls to allow the critters to move around.

Kitty is also supported by her primary school in protecting city hedgehogs. Pictured: Jordan Sullivan, principal, Oliver Wray, assistant principal, Louise Chappel parent support advisor and Kitty Denny. - Credit: Heather Denny

Kitty's mum Heather, who is vice principal at Norwich Primary Academy, added: “It is important for Kitty to protect hedgehogs because of their role in the eco system.

"She thinks the decline in hedgehogs shows a decline in the quality of our environment and the health of the natural world.”

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said: “In 2021 we partnered with Hedgehog Street, which has seen our commitment to the integration of hedgehog highways across all of our new developments in East Anglia and beyond.

“We applaud this young girl and her efforts to help the local wildlife and we are looking forward to the local hedgehogs using the highways to get across our sites safely.”



