Man given flat just THREE DAYS before he'd have to live out of car

A man who was counting down the days until he'd be homeless has been saved from living out of his car in the nick of time.

Gareth Ward was told he'd have to move out of his flat so his landlord could sell it in March.

The 47-year-old could not afford to rent privately and leased the flat through a council-private landlord scheme.

So when his Bertie Road flat was put on the market, he knew the days with a roof over his head were limited.

His only option, it seemed, was the car parked outside his home.

But thankfully just three days before he was due to move his belongings into his boot, Norwich City Council found him a place.

Gareth Ward, 47, is struggling with housing in Norwich and may be forced to live in his car.

Gareth, who is now living in Old Catton, said: “I was very fortunate. I am a bit concerned I may find myself in the same situation as last time though.

"My new flat is on a temporary basis so I'm not sure how long I'll get to stay here."

The mental health worker is thrilled to have a roof over his head despite it being a long road to get there.

He added: “I tried very hard to clean and move all of my things to the new flat at very short notice.

“Unfortunately, I was not able to do this so I was billed for the bigger items that I was unable to remove in time.”

Gareth has struggled with debt.

He said: “This is why I cannot have a secure tenancy yet as I need to pay off all my arrears.

“I am very hopeful that I will be able to do this. Then I will be able to go on to the housing list and find myself somewhere permanent to live.”

Gareth Ward said he had been preparing to move into his car.

However the new flat is £100 a month more - meaning Gareth has to wash his clothes by hand.

He added: "I don't have a sofa either.

“People don’t want to deliver as its first floor, I'm limited on money so only able to shop second-hand.

“I crave somewhere secure to live but I am happy that I have been given something.”