News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Housing contracts won't be reviewed after safety check failings

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:25 PM November 12, 2021
Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. - Credit: Archant

The leader of Norwich City Council has dismissed the need for a review of historic housing contracts after it emerged lives were put at risk by missed safety checks.

In the first of two meetings on Friday about Norwich City Council’s failure to carry out crucial fire, water and electric checks on council properties, Labour councillors dismissed the idea of carrying out a review.  

Earlier this year it was revealed the city council had failed to carry out crucial safety checks on its properties for over five years, potentially putting lives at risk.

Councillors on the scrutiny committee questioned senior cabinet members, including council leader Alan Waters, as well as the senior executive team.  

The Green's Lucy Galvin said scrutiny needs to look at what happened so that it never happens again. 

The leader of Norwich City Council says the government must make more money available or local counc

Scrutiny committee met on Friday afternoon to discuss missed safety checks - Credit: EDP pics © 2007

You may also want to watch:

Mr Waters responded by saying the council's priority had to be for its tenants now, with the council pledging £2m to help tackle the backlog of safety checks. 

He said: “I think what’s embedded in the report - the recommendations, the funding - does exactly what you are concerned about – ensure that it does not happen again.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
  2. 2 Lampard to be new City boss - reports
  3. 3 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
  1. 4 Man discovered at Norwich house with 150 cannabis plants
  2. 5 City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack
  3. 6 Drivers facing long delays near Norwich due to roadworks
  4. 7 Fury at councillor's 'disgusting' slurs of city folk
  5. 8 'I couldn't move': Woman's terror after spiking suspicion in the city
  6. 9 Three men admit having baseball bats and knives
  7. 10 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership

Adding: “One can say 'let's do a historical deep dive and find out what’s there'.

"The reality is we know what’s there, we own that as an administration for the shortcomings in compliance.” 

Green Party councillor Ben Price, who chairs the audit committee, praised a shift in the council’s executive leadership team but outlined a series of historic contract concerns the audit committee had raised which he said had been ignored.

The committee made a series of recommendations to cabinet, many of which gained support across the political divide.

Green Party city councillor Lucy Galvin

Green Party city councillor Lucy Galvin - Credit: Contributed

However, Labour councillors dismissed Ms Galvin's suggestion of a historic review.

Ian Stutely said: “This is going to add a number of hours of work and a potential for cost on resources to make this happen.  

“At the moment that is not something I can vote for."  

Ms Galvin responded: “Resources keep being mentioned but I have to point out that it’s going to cost £2m at the moment.  

“It’s a spend-to-save situation.”  

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Waters said the council knew what went wrong and was trying to be transparent with councillors and the public.

"There's been a revamp of our working, it's been a case of looking across our functions which is going to benefit wider functions of the council activity."


Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The entrance to Roundwell Park travellers' site on Dereham Road, Costessey, on the edge of Norwich.

Five speeding tickets issued in one hour in busy road near Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
One man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Norwich city centre.

Norwich Live News

One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Norwich make-up artist Sydney Purl has been able to go self-employed after gaining a million followers on TikTok. 

Video

Norwich make-up artist with 1m followers quits job to work with huge brands

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Cyclists in Norwich are calling for improvements to routes in the city

Video

'I arrive to work in tears': Cyclist's plea for better routes in city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon