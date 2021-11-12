Fury at councillor's 'disgusting' slurs of city folk

Norwich folk have been angered by the comments Nigel Legg made in a private WhatsApp group. - Credit: Submitted

Norwich folk have slammed a "disgusting" councillor who dragged the name of hardworking people living in council houses through the mud as "neighbours from hell".

South Norfolk councillor Nigel Legg has been suspended after leaked WhatsApp messages saw him bemoaning "feral youths" and "neighbours from hell" moving to his area.

In the messages he concluded these people must be coming "from council estates in Norwich".

And people living in these communities are outraged at the judgement - adding they feel betrayed that those in public office would not "have their backs".

Francesca Baber, 28, has lived in a Norwich City Council-owned flat in Half Mile Close for the past eight years.

Miss Baber, a waitress, has two daughters aged eight and five and is currently on statutory sick pay.

She said the comments by Mr Legg were "ridiculous".

She said: "It is mind-boggling. If I could afford to live in a privately-owned mansion I would but some people have to make ends meet. Don't judge a book by its cover.

Francesca Baber said Nigel Legg needed to think on his comments - Credit: Francesca Baber

"I'd ask Mr Legg to have a heart and think about his words and how they make people feel."

She added she and her daughters loved living on the estate which she described as quiet for the majority of the time.

"We are a close-knit community especially with the children. If I didn't have the people on my road, I wouldn't have any friends," she added.

Jourdan Madge, 29, who lives in Queens Hill, said: “I think his comments are absolutely disgusting.

“You cannot judge somebody on what they have or can afford. Unfortunately with the cost of living these days so high there are so many people who can’t afford more than affordable homes.”

She added: “’I’ve seen awful behaviour from people with loads of money. It really doesn’t matter what background someone has - there are bad eggs from every walk of life.”

David thinks that lots of people struggle. - Credit: Shona Taylor

David Calver, 66, who lives in Old Catton, added: “Some people work all their lives and still can't afford affordable housing. They are good, decent people.”