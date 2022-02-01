Revealed: Where new schools could be built in and around Norwich

New schools will need to be built in and around Norwich. - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

More than seven primary schools could be needed to cater for the tens of thousands of new homes due to be built in an area to the north of Norwich in the next decade.

Given the scale of new homes due to be built in Norfolk, education bosses are planning for where extra school places will be needed to cope with the city's swelling population.

Housing growth means new schools are needed. - Credit: Chris Bishop

It would cost almost £300m to get all the required schools built - and Norfolk County Council is not even certain of securing all the cash.

Up to seven primary schools and a new secondary school could be needed to cater for children who move into new homes in the so-called North Norwich Growth Triangle, where more than 12,000 homes are earmarked to be built.

While schools can currently cope, once major schemes such as 3,500 homes at Beeston Park and 4,000 new homes at Rackheath start to be built, pressure will mount so up to seven primary schools may be needed.

And a new £26m secondary school is likely to be needed after 2026.

In East Norwich, where the former Colman's site could be developed with up to 4,000 homes, a new primary school will be needed in the longer term.

A report which came before the council's Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday (January 31) also revealed new schools could be built and opened in Wymondham and Cringleford by 2024.

The report also stated that they are also closely looking at the situation in Hethersett, where Hethersett Academy is at capacity. Some 1,200 homes are being built in the village.

In Hellesdon, more than 100 properties have been built as part of an application for 1,000 homes and that is likely to put pressure on school places and trigger the need for a new primary school.

The county council expects to secure nearly £100m in developer contributions for the proposed new and extended schools across the county.

But a further £191m would need to be found - some from Community Infrastructure Levy and government grants.

John Fisher, the council's cabinet member for children's services, said: "We want all children to have access to a good education near to their homes, so we will continue to work with our district council colleagues to secure land and funding for school places, as more communities grow.”