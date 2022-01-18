It's going down! Demolition of car showroom begins to make way for homes

The demolition of former car sales showroom Harvey Lane Car Sales has started. - Credit: Archant/Ian Mackie

A car sales showroom slammed an "eyesore" by folk in Thorpe St Andrew is finally being torn down.

Despite initial concern from neighbours over a lack of parking and its appearance, the building of the former Harvey Lane Car Sales site is set to be turned into four one-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom homes.

Now neighbours of the site in the city suburb are relieved that work is "finally" beginning after the site laid empty for the past few years.

And in those years the derelict building attracted attention from vandals.

Jessie Oliver, 50, lives nearby and hopes the development will be a positive move for the community as a whole.

The site of the former car showroom is set to be turned into housing. - Credit: Archant

She said: "It's a really good thing for the road and I'm sure it'll look nice when it's finished.

"It should upgrade the area so I've got no issues with it.

"I'm just glad there's something being done with the building because it was starting to attract vandals."

Another neighbour who wishes to remain unnamed said the site is currently an "eyesore".

She said: "It's hopefully going to look better than what it's been like for the past few years.

"There's been some vandalism and it has become a bit of an eyesore.

"But the building being demolished is a noisy and long process so we'll just have to wait and see."

Demolition work is anticipated to take several weeks before construction on the new housing begins. - Credit: Archant

In December 2020, Norwich City Council's planning committee unanimously agreed the bid from Cambridge-based applicant GH Developments to redevelop the disused Harvey Lane Car Sales site in the city suburb of Thorpe St Andrew.

The site straddles the boundary between Norwich City Council and Broadland District Council areas.

Demolition of the car showroom is now in progress and is expected to take "two or three weeks" before work begins.

Ian Mackie, councillor for Thorpe St Andrew North West. - Credit: Ian Mackie

Ian Mackie, Broadland district and county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew North West, said he is glad that work has begun.

He said: "I'm pleased to see this development under way.

"Often derelict areas are left for a long period of time creating antisocial behaviour and a general eyesore.

"All development needs to be sustainable with minimal impact on the surrounding community."