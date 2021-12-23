One becomes four: Proposal to build new homes in built-up area

Taverham Parish Council will consider plans for four new homes in Taverham Road in January - Credit: Google Maps/Taverham Parish Council

A bungalow on the outskirts of Norwich could be demolished to make way for an access road serving four new homes.

Paul Roberts, of west Norfolk-based investment company Albanwise, has submitted outline plans for 151 Taverham Road, in Taverham.

The application site would cover what is the entire garden of the existing bungalow which has a garage and car port attached to the side.

Taverham Parish Council has received a number of concerns regarding the application ahead of its planning meeting on January 11.

These relate to additional traffic along Taverham Road, building on greenfield land and the potential to provide access to a much larger area of agricultural land for additional development off Mack's Lane.

The agricultural land at the back of Taverham Road has already seen proposed development under the Greater Norwich Local Plan turned down.

Chris Wilson-Town, chairman of planning at Taverham Parish Council said: "The bungalow is a large plot under one owner. We are aware of a large number of concerns from locals.

Chris Wilson-Town, chairman of planning at Taverham Parish Council - Credit: Taverham Parish Council

"The access point into Taverham Road is a great concern for some people. There is obviously a real difference between one house having access and four houses having access.

"It goes without saying it's unusual for one house to have one car so there would probably be five to seven cars coming from that development."

Property consultant Brown and Co has produced a planning support statement on behalf of the applicant.

It states developing the existing garden plot "would not result in any encroachment of the development into the open, undeveloped countryside".

The statement says the occupiers of the new homes will likely support nearby shops and services, and that the plans would "positively enhance the established character and appearance" of the area.

The site is not classified as high risk flooding and an on-site turning head would be provided.

A public comment submitted by a neighbour on the Broadland District Council planning portal states the plans should be modified to provide only two Taverham Road adjacent homes.

The comment refers to Mack's Lane being one of the last public-access, rural walking routes left in Taverham which would be spoiled by two homes backing onto it.

The plans will be decided by the district council.